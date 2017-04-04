Indian Premier League 2017: Full schedule of T20 matches, timings, venues

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League will start from April 5 and the first match of the tournament will feature defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore. A total of 56 T20 league games will be played in this tournament. This will be followed by two qualifiers and an eliminator before the final in Hyderabad. (Full IPL coverage)

Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Mohali, Rajkot and Kolkata will be the key centres in this tournament. However, some teams like Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab will play their ‘home’ games in neutral venues like Green Park, Kanpur and the Holkar stadium in Indore.

Each team will play a total of 16 games, eight at home and eight away. The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs, with the top two getting an extra benefit in the first qualifier. The winner of the first qualifier goes to the final while the loser will play the winner of the eliminator in the second qualifier in order to reach the final.

Here is the complete schedule of the 2017 Indian Premier League

Date: April 5

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Uppal

Date: April 6

Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians

Venue: MCA stadium, Pune

Date: April 7

Match: Gujarat Lions v Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot

Date: April 8

Match: Kings XI Punjab v Rising Pune Supergiant (D)

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

The 2017 Indian Premier League will have 60 matches spanning 60 days. (PTI)

Date: April 8

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils (N)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: April 9

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad (D)

Date: April 9

Match: Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (N)

Date: April 10

Match: Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Date: April 11

Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Delhi Daredevils

Venue: MCA stadium, Pune

Royal Challengers Bangalore, the three-time IPL finalist, will be without Virat Kohli for the first few weeks of the tournament as he looks to recover from a shoulder injury. (Hindustan Times)

Date: April 12

Match: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: April 13

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: April 14

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (D)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: April 14

Match: Gujarat Lions v Rising Pune Supergiant (N)

Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot

Date: April 15

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (D)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: April 15

Match: Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab (N)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Date: April 16

Match: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Lions (D)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: April 16

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rising Pune Supergiant (N)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: April 17

Match: Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Date: April 17

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Date: April 18

Match: Gujarat Lions v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot

Date: April 19

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Date: April 20

Match: Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians

Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Date: April 21

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Lions

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: April 22

Match: Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians (D)

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Date: April 22

Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Sunrisers Hyderabad (N)

Venue: MCA stadium, Pune

Date: April 23

Match: Gujarat Lions v Kings XI Punjab (D)

Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot

Mumbai Indians, the two-time IPL champions, will be eager to win the third title for the third time. (AFP)

Date: April 23

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (N)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: April 24

Match: Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: April 25

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: April 26

Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: MCA stadium, Pune

Date: April 27

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: April 28

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils (D)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: April 28

Match: Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad (N)

Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali

Date: April 29

Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore (D)

Venue: MCA stadium, Pune

Date: April 29

Match: Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians (N)

Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot

Date: April 30

Match: Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils (D)

Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali

Date: April 30

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (N)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Date: May 1

Match: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore (D)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: May 1

Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Gujarat Lions (N)

Venue: MCA stadium, Pune

Date: May 2

Match: Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi N

Date: May 3

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rising Pune Supergiants

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: May 4

Match: Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Date: May 5

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: May 6

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rising Pune Supergiant (D)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Date: May 6

Match: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils (N)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: May 7

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (D)

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: May 7

Match: Kings XI Punjab v Gujarat Lions Punjab (N)

Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali

Date: May 8

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Date: May 9

Match: Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali

Date: May 10

Match: Gujarat Lions v Delhi Daredevils

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Date: May 11

Match: Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: May 12

Match: Delhi Daredevils v Rising Pune Supergiant

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Date: May 13

Match: Gujarat Lions v Sunrisers Hyderabad (D)

Venue: Green Park, Kanpur

Date: May 13

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians (N)

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date: May 14

Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab

Venue: MCA stadium, Pune

Date: May 14

Match: Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore

Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Date: May 16

Match: TBC vs TBC - 1st qualifier

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Date: May 17

Match: TBC vs TBC - Eliminator

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: May 19

Match: TBC vs TBC - 2nd qualifier

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Date: May 21

Match: TBC vs TBC - Final

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad