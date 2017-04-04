Indian Premier League 2017: Full schedule of T20 matches, timings, venues

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League will start from April 5 and the first match of the tournament will feature defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore. A total of 56 T20 league games will be played in this tournament. This will be followed by two qualifiers and an eliminator before the final in Hyderabad. (Full IPL coverage)
Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Mohali, Rajkot and Kolkata will be the key centres in this tournament. However, some teams like Gujarat Lions and Kings XI Punjab will play their ‘home’ games in neutral venues like Green Park, Kanpur and the Holkar stadium in Indore.
Each team will play a total of 16 games, eight at home and eight away. The top four teams will qualify for the knock-outs, with the top two getting an extra benefit in the first qualifier. The winner of the first qualifier goes to the final while the loser will play the winner of the eliminator in the second qualifier in order to reach the final.
Here is the complete schedule of the 2017 Indian Premier League
Date: April 5
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International stadium, Uppal
Date: April 6
Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Mumbai Indians
Venue: MCA stadium, Pune
Date: April 7
Match: Gujarat Lions v Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot
Date: April 8
Match: Kings XI Punjab v Rising Pune Supergiant (D)
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Date: April 8
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils (N)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: April 9
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Gujarat Lions
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad (D)
Date: April 9
Match: Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (N)
Date: April 10
Match: Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Date: April 11
Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Delhi Daredevils
Venue: MCA stadium, Pune
Date: April 12
Match: Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: April 13
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Kings XI Punjab
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: April 14
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians (D)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: April 14
Match: Gujarat Lions v Rising Pune Supergiant (N)
Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot
Date: April 15
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad (D)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: April 15
Match: Delhi Daredevils v Kings XI Punjab (N)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Date: April 16
Match: Mumbai Indians v Gujarat Lions (D)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: April 16
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rising Pune Supergiant (N)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: April 17
Match: Delhi Daredevils v Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Date: April 17
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kings XI Punjab
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Date: April 18
Match: Gujarat Lions v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot
Date: April 19
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Daredevils
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Date: April 20
Match: Kings XI Punjab v Mumbai Indians
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Date: April 21
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Gujarat Lions
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: April 22
Match: Delhi Daredevils v Mumbai Indians (D)
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Date: April 22
Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Sunrisers Hyderabad (N)
Venue: MCA stadium, Pune
Date: April 23
Match: Gujarat Lions v Kings XI Punjab (D)
Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot
Date: April 23
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore (N)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: April 24
Match: Mumbai Indians v Rising Pune Supergiant
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: April 25
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: April 26
Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: MCA stadium, Pune
Date: April 27
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: April 28
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Delhi Daredevils (D)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: April 28
Match: Kings XI Punjab v Sunrisers Hyderabad (N)
Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali
Date: April 29
Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore (D)
Venue: MCA stadium, Pune
Date: April 29
Match: Gujarat Lions v Mumbai Indians (N)
Venue: SCA stadium, Rajkot
Date: April 30
Match: Kings XI Punjab v Delhi Daredevils (D)
Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali
Date: April 30
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders (N)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Date: May 1
Match: Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore (D)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: May 1
Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Gujarat Lions (N)
Venue: MCA stadium, Pune
Date: May 2
Match: Delhi Daredevils v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi N
Date: May 3
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Rising Pune Supergiants
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: May 4
Match: Delhi Daredevils v Gujarat Lions
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Date: May 5
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: May 6
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rising Pune Supergiant (D)
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Date: May 6
Match: Mumbai Indians v Delhi Daredevils (N)
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: May 7
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders (D)
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: May 7
Match: Kings XI Punjab v Gujarat Lions Punjab (N)
Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali
Date: May 8
Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
Date: May 9
Match: Kings XI Punjab v Kolkata Knight Riders
Venue: PCA stadium, Mohali
Date: May 10
Match: Gujarat Lions v Delhi Daredevils
Venue: Green Park, Kanpur
Date: May 11
Match: Mumbai Indians v Kings XI Punjab
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: May 12
Match: Delhi Daredevils v Rising Pune Supergiant
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Date: May 13
Match: Gujarat Lions v Sunrisers Hyderabad (D)
Venue: Green Park, Kanpur
Date: May 13
Match: Kolkata Knight Riders v Mumbai Indians (N)
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: May 14
Match: Rising Pune Supergiant v Kings XI Punjab
Venue: MCA stadium, Pune
Date: May 14
Match: Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Date: May 16
Match: TBC vs TBC - 1st qualifier
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: May 17
Match: TBC vs TBC - Eliminator
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: May 19
Match: TBC vs TBC - 2nd qualifier
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore
Date: May 21
Match: TBC vs TBC - Final
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad