Indian Premier League 2017: Latest standings, points, run-rates

The Indian Premier League 2017 has kicked off on an expectedly high gear as eights teams battle for honours to make the play-off stage of the T20 tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad are the defending champions. The team is led by Australian dynamite David Warner. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have never won the tournament in nine previous editions, have a high-profile team that is led by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Two-time champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be hot contenders and will be favourites to make the last-four stage of the tournament. Get all the latest standings, points tally and run-rates of IPL 2017 here. (IPL 2017 NEWS | SCHEDULE | ALL THE RESULTS)

