INDIAN T20 League

Indian Premier League 2017: Latest standings, points, run-rates

The Indian Premier League 2017, that started on April 5, will end on May 21. Sunrisers Hyderabad are the defending champions in the eight-team tournament. Get latest standings, points position and run-rates here

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 12, 2017 13:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian premier league 2017

Virat Kohli, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell, and Gautam Gambhir during the Indian Premier League 2017 Captain's Meeting held in Hyderabad on April 4, 2017. (BCCI)

The Indian Premier League 2017 has kicked off on an expectedly high gear as eights teams battle for honours to make the play-off stage of the T20 tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad are the defending champions. The team is led by Australian dynamite David Warner. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have never won the tournament in nine previous editions, have a high-profile team that is led by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Two-time champions Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders will be hot contenders and will be favourites to make the last-four stage of the tournament. Get all the latest standings, points tally and run-rates of IPL 2017 here. (IPL 2017 NEWS | SCHEDULE | ALL THE RESULTS)

If you can’t see the full IPL 2017 standings, then click here.

