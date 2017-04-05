 Indian Premier League 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming - where to get | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Indian Premier League 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming - where to get

Live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2017 opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available online

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 05, 2017 13:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Indian premier league

David Warner signs the Spirit of Cricket bat during the IPL 2017 Captain's Meeting held at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Live streaming of the the IPL 2017 opener between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be available online(BCCI)

It’s time for Indian Premier League and all live action will be available online. You can follow IPL 2017 T20 matches in your desktop as well as your mobile smartphones. You can follow live cricket in Hindustan Times too.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener on Wednesday. Match starts at 8 PM IST. The match will be live streamed. IPl 2017 starts with an opening ceremony from 6:30 PM. That will be live streamed too. (Full schedule)

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong

# Lemar TV & Cricketgateway.com – Afghanistan

# Bong BD and cricketgateway.com – Bangladesh

# Talk Radio - European territory

