Indian Premier League 2017, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming - where to get

It’s time for Indian Premier League and all live action will be available online. You can follow IPL 2017 T20 matches in your desktop as well as your mobile smartphones. You can follow live cricket in Hindustan Times too.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener on Wednesday. Match starts at 8 PM IST. The match will be live streamed. IPl 2017 starts with an opening ceremony from 6:30 PM. That will be live streamed too. (Full schedule)

Can't wait for the @IPL to start tonight! Let the fun begin 🏏 #VIVOIPL2017 pic.twitter.com/MOZkyB1KGn — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) April 5, 2017

Here’s to decade full of cricketing glory,entertainment to the fullest,victory dances & celebrations galore- VIVO IPL 2017 is here! #10KaDum pic.twitter.com/kvSlLbCeRI — MAX Television (@SonyMAX) April 4, 2017

Live matches and live streaming in India

In the Indian subcontinent, IPL 2017 will be broadcast on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

The IPL 2017 will be streamed online on Hotstar (mobile and internet with a 5-minute delay).

Excited for the start of the IPL season tonight. Who is going to take the crown?? 🇮🇳 #vivoipl2017 pic.twitter.com/Wq4V2Vcc32 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) April 5, 2017

Live matches and live digital streaming (For international viewers)

Following is a list of channels, where the IPL 2017 will be broadcast live in foreign countries.

# Sony Pictures Network - Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives & their respective territories, Commonwealth & possession

# ESPN and Willow TV - USA & its territories & possessions

# Super Sport - South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

# Sky Sports - UK, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man & Channel Island & the European territories & possessions only

# OSN Rights - (MENA Counties) - Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunasia, UAE and Yemen only.

# Flow TV and Sportsmax – Caribbean

# Sky NZ – New Zealand

# Singtel, Starhub, Elevan sports (OTT) and cricketgateway.com – Singapore

# Cricketgateway.com – Australia, South-East Asia, Rest of Asia, South America

# Cricketgateway.com & Ethnic channel group - Canada

# Now TV & Cricketgateway.com - Hong Kong

# Lemar TV & Cricketgateway.com – Afghanistan

# Bong BD and cricketgateway.com – Bangladesh

# Talk Radio - European territory