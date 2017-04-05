 Indian Premier League T20: Why no Pakistan players? asks Rishi Kapoor | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

Indian Premier League T20: Why no Pakistan players? asks Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has urged authorities to draft in Pakistani players in the Indian Premier League T20 citing the inclusion of Afghanistan players Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan, who are part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 05, 2017 12:30 IST
Indian Premier League

Bollywood actor-couple Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor during the Jaipur Literature Festival at Diggi Palace in Jaipur recently. Kapoor has commented on the absence of Pakistani cricketers from Indian Premier League T20(PTI)

Amidst reports suggesting that there have been fresh ceasefire violations by neighbouring Pakistan at the Line of Control (LOC), Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to cut down on the existing hostility between the two nations and urged concerned authorities to include Pakistani players in the Indian Premier League once again. (FULL SCHEDULE)

No Pakistani player has been a part of the IPL since after 2008, its year of inception. Azhar Mahmood, however, featured in quite a few editions representing Kings XI Punjab owing to his British passport.

In IPL 2017, two Afghanistan cricketers -- Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan -- will make their debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While a few Twitteratis responded in a positive manner stating that sports should be kept away from politics and existing problems between the two nations, there were a few who found the tweet to be insulting and a bit insensitive.

Tensions between the two nations had reached an all-time high post the 26/11 attacks and has acted as a deterrent for several events.

Though the two nations continue to play cricket in international tournaments, they haven’t played a Test series in nearly a decade.

Earlier in 2015, former fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar had pulled out of commentating for the fifth match between India and South Africa after Shiv Sena, a political party, protested against reviving India-Pakistan cricket ties.

The 10th edition of the lucrative T20 league kicks off at Hyderabad on Wednesday with Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you