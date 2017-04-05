Indian Premier League T20: Why no Pakistan players? asks Rishi Kapoor

Amidst reports suggesting that there have been fresh ceasefire violations by neighbouring Pakistan at the Line of Control (LOC), Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter on Tuesday to cut down on the existing hostility between the two nations and urged concerned authorities to include Pakistani players in the Indian Premier League once again. (FULL SCHEDULE)

IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017

No Pakistani player has been a part of the IPL since after 2008, its year of inception. Azhar Mahmood, however, featured in quite a few editions representing Kings XI Punjab owing to his British passport.

In IPL 2017, two Afghanistan cricketers -- Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan -- will make their debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

While a few Twitteratis responded in a positive manner stating that sports should be kept away from politics and existing problems between the two nations, there were a few who found the tweet to be insulting and a bit insensitive.

Tensions between the two nations had reached an all-time high post the 26/11 attacks and has acted as a deterrent for several events.

Though the two nations continue to play cricket in international tournaments, they haven’t played a Test series in nearly a decade.

Earlier in 2015, former fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar had pulled out of commentating for the fifth match between India and South Africa after Shiv Sena, a political party, protested against reviving India-Pakistan cricket ties.

The 10th edition of the lucrative T20 league kicks off at Hyderabad on Wednesday with Royal Challengers Bangalore locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad.