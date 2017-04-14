IPL 2017: Amit Mishra raises pre-game heat, says Delhi bowling better than Punjab

The Delhi Daredevils bowling attack has been quite impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) till now and leg spinner Amit Mishra believes that it will continue to play a huge role against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

Talking at the pre-match press conference, Mishra said, “Our bowling attack is better than theirs’ (Kings XI Punjab) and that will be a big plus for us on Saturday. The boys have bowled brilliantly till now and if we can carry on like that, it will be really difficult to beat us.”

“We will try to attack the batsmen more in the next game and although KXIP’s batting line up is quite good, I think we have the bowling to counter that threat.”, he added.

Mishra was the wrecker-in-chief for Delhi Daredevils in their last match with three wickets as they dismissed Rising Pune Supergiant for a modest 108 to win the match by 97 runs. He was supported well by the pace trio of Zaheer Khan, Pat Cummins and Chris Morris who took a combined 12 wickets in the last two matches.

When asked about how he felt about his own performance, Mishra said, “I am happy to have bowled the way I did (against RPS). The last two matches have gone well and I will try to do my best.”

The bowling has surely been the highlight for Delhi Daredevils, but the batters have also made their presence felt. In the first match, Rishabh Pant scored a fighting fifty and against RPS, Sanju Samson slammed the first century of this year’s IPL. Mishra was all praise for the youngsters and he said that under the guidance of mentor Rahul Dravid, they have a perfect chance to improve their game.

“We have a lot of talented young batsmen in our team like Rishabh (Pant), Sanju (Samson) and Karun (Nair). It is a great chance for them to showcase their talent on such a big stage and I think they will be a huge asset to our team in the competition.”

“We are giving the youngsters opportunities. There is no pressure on them. Rahul (Dravid) as mentor and coach has given them freedom and I am sure they will learn a lot from him,” he added.

There is good news for Delhi Daredevils as Shreyas Iyer will be available for selection ahead of their match on Saturday. The 22-year old batsman missed the first two matches of the competition as he was suffering from chicken pox. “Shreyas (Iyer) has recovered completely from the illness and he has been practising with the rest of the team. However, his place in the side will be decided in the team meeting.”