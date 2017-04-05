IPL 2017: Big day for Afghanistan, Rashid Khan debuts for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rashid Khan, the young spin sensation from Afghanistan, was handed his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in the opening game of the 2017 season between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). (Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live updates)

It is pertinent to mention that Rashid Khan, who has been impressive in short international career, was picked by the Hyderabad-based franchise for Rs 4 crore in this year’s auction. (SRH vs RCB Live scorecard)

In the 2016 Asia Cup, he was Afghanistan’s highest wicket-taker and the second highest wicket-taker for his team at the World T20 after Mohammad Nabi, the other Afghanistan player to be signed by SRH.(IPL 2017 Opening ceremony highlights)

Meanwhile, Tymal Mills – who was bought for a whopping Rs 12 crore by Royal Challengers Bangalore – will also make his IPL debut in the game against SRH. Lef-arm seamer Aniket Chaudhary is the last of the three debutants in the first game of this edition.

Shane Watson-led RCB won the toss and chose to bowl at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal. The visitors are without Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Sarfaraz Khan - all of who have been ruled out due to injuries. Quite interestingly, Kohli underwent some fitness drills with team trainer Shankar Basu just before the toss.

Earlier, in what was a short and toned down IPL opening ceremony that lasted just half an hour, India’s four legendary cricketers getting felicitated grabbed the limelight.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag were given mementos by Board officials for their services to Indian cricket.

They had arrived on Wednesday afternoon with Virender Sehwag meeting SRH captain David Warner with great affection and warmth at the team hotel. The two exchanged notes. Warner has modelled himself on Sehwag.

In what was perhaps the best scene of the ceremony, both David Warner and Virat Kohli were paraded around the ground. This came after tense India-Australia Test series where players threw barbs at each other. No wonder, the players signed for Spirit of Cricket.

This year each of the eight venues that host their franchise’s first game will host a similar short opening ceremony. It has been learnt that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided on it ensuring the ceremony is done in limited budget.