IPL 2017: Brett Lee lauds Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to bowl effective yorkers

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee is impressed with the current lot of Indian fast bowlers and has praised young pacer Jasprit Bumrah, among others, for his ability to bowl effective yorkers.

“They have got some great fast bowlers in the Indian line-up. Bumrah as well, a bowler who has shown good promise to me, bowls good yorkers,” Brett Lee told PTI in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“Ishant Sharma has got the experience of 70 Test matches underneath his belt. Umesh Yadav has got pace, just to mention a few. So Indian cricket has some good bowling stocks coming through,” he said.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had remarked recently that the more Yadav bowls, the better he will become, a view shared by Lee who spoke at the India launch of ‘Bowling Master’, a cricket training aid for bowlers available on e-commerce platform, Amazon.in.

“I agree 100 per cent with Sachin Tendulkar. The more he (Umesh) bowls, the better off he is going to be. Bowling is defined by momentum and rhythm and that comes by bowling and bowling and bowling,” Lee said.

He was also all praise for his countryman Pat Cummins saying, “He has got so much to offer. He is the most exciting bowler going around.”

India, led by Virat Kohli, had won 10 of the 13 Tests played while winning four home rubbers this season against New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia.

Lee agreed with the view that the real challenge for Kohli and his men will be to replicate this superb performance outside the sub-continent.

“Any challenge is when you tour different countries, but that’s why winning in someone else’s country is such a challenging and exciting proposition,” the 40-year-old former player said.