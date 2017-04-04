IPL 2017: ‘Commentator’ Kevin Pietersen wants to bring fresh ideas in new role

Kevin Pietersen, former England skipper, who is making his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut as a commentator and panelist wants to bring in the modern day thought process related to shorter formats during his analysis.

Pietersen, who is actively plying his trade in franchise cricket, will be sharing the commentary box with former Australian skipper Michael Clarke.

“I shared the commentary box with Michael Clarke for Channel 9 during South Africa vs Australia series in November. We had a wonderful time. Pup and I had just come out of international cricket. I am still playing in terms of franchise cricket and we will be able to bring the modern day thought pattern in a fairly fresh way,” Pietersen said.

He has played for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL but is happy to be in the cooler confines of the commentary box having played in the Big Bash and Pakistan Super League.

“I played in Australia, played in Dubai and I am coming to India for a week and then I have family commitments. I have golf to play, holidays to go. Then I will come back to India. My life doesn’t wait for worry of games of cricket,” one of England’s greatest batsman said.

“I would still be in a wonderful position that I am able to share my knowledge of the game on TV. I will not be jealous of not being able to play. It will be lot cooler in the commentary box,” he laughed.