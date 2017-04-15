IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils opt to bat against Kings XI Punjab

Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan decided to bat first after winning the toss against Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at the Ferozshah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (DD vs KXIP: MATCH BLOG)

Kings XI Punjab have won 10 and lost eight of the 18 previous matches played against Delhi Daredevils. Last season, Amit Mishra produced a brilliant spell of spin bowling to hand DD a victory at home, but they had to face defeat in Mohali thanks to an all-round performance from Marcus Stoinis. (DD vs KXIP: SCORECARD)

Delhi Daredevils have made just one change to their team as Shreyas Iyer replaces wicket-keeper batsman Aditya Tare. On the other hand, there are two changes in the Kings XI Punjab squad - KC Cariappa comes in for Ishant Sharma and Eoin Morgan replaces all-rounder Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Daredevils will be looking to continue their momentum in the competition after they thrashed Rising Pune Supergiant by 97 runs in their game. On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab were handed their first loss of the tournament by Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Friday.

Delhi Daredevils XI: KK Nair, SW Billings, SV Samson, SS Iyer, RR Pant†, CJ Anderson, CH Morris, PJ Cummins, A Mishra, Z Khan*, S Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab XI: HM Amla, M Vohra, GJ Maxwell*, EJG Morgan, DA Miller, AR Patel, WP Saha†, MM Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, VR Aaron, KC Cariappa