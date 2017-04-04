IPL 2017: Five instances where stars lost their cool on field

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has not only seen intense competition between bat and ball but sometimes verbal volleys have taken the centre-stage.

Read | Indian Premier League 2017 to have eight opening ceremonies

Five instances where the players fought on field:

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir (2013)

In a Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)-Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match, the rival skippers got into a fight after Virat Kohli got out. Gambhir walked up to Kohli after the latter’s dismissal in the 10th over and almost came to blows. It was only after Rajat Bhatia intervened that things were sorted. Some KKR players later accused that Gambhir was provoked by Kohli into it.

Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard has been involved in several altercations in Indian Premier League. (AFP)

Kieron Pollard vs Mitchell Starc (2014)

RCB’s Starc bowled a bouncer at Mumbai Indians’ (MI) Pollard and walked up to him and exchanged a few words. As Starc ran in for the next delivery, Pollard pulled away. Starc didn’t stop and completed his action and bowled the delivery. He walked up to Pollard and while he turned back, Pollard lost his cool and threw his bat in the bowler’s direction.

Sourav Ganguly vs Shane Warne (2008)

This wasn’t ugly but caught attention because of the legends involved. After Ganguly was caught by Graeme Smith, the KKR skipper stood his ground demanding that the umpires call for a replay. Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Warne was clearly unhappy and exchanged a few words with the KKR skipper. He believed that Ganguly had no authority to call for a review. Soon after, however, Ganguly departed and RR gave him a send-off. Warne later criticised Ganguly’s act, terming it against the spirit of the game. Both skippers were fined.

Harbhajan Singh vs S Sreesanth (2008)

It was probably the first major incident of fight or sledging and remains the only one where physical contact was involved. It also got into limelight because two India players were involved. Although there is no official footage of it, it is believed that KXIP’s Sreesanth had rubbed MI’s Harbhajan the wrong way after his team had beaten Bhajji’s. Harbhajan in return slapped Sreesanth. A probe was ordered.

Shane Watson complains to the umpire after an altercation with Kieron Pollard. (HT Photo)

Kieron Pollard vs Shane Watson (2013)

Apparently, the West Indian irked the Aussie by singing some tunes as the latter had come into bat. He then mocked him and laughed at the RR batsman. The two got involved in a war of words before Rohit Sharma and umpires had to intervene. Soon after Watson was dismissed, it triggered wild celebrations. Later, when Watson was sitting in the dugout just behind Pollard’s place on the field, the altercation began again.