IPL 2017 hits 100-six mark in just eight matches

The 2017 season of the Indian Premier League is the second fastest in the history of the tournament to achieve the 100-six mark.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Mandeep Singh smashed the 100th six in the 10th edition of Indian Premier League. The only six off Thangarasu Natarajan during his 28-run knock against Kings XI Punjab at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Monday (April 10) was the 100th of the tournament and it came in the 15th innings.

The milestone was reached quicker only in the 2015 edition of the IPL when Harbhajan Singh of the Mumbai Indians franchise smashed the 100th six in the 14th innings of the seventh match.

The 100th six came in the 16th innings of eighth matches in the inaugural Indian Premier League in 2008. The century of sixes was completed in the 20th innings of 10th match in the second edition of Indian Premier League while 100th six came in the 19th innings of 10th match in the third edition of the Indian Premier League.

Here is when the 100-six mark was reached in each IPL season:

Season Match no. Innings no. 2008 8 16 2009 10 20 2010 10 19 2011 13 25 2012 11 22 2013 13 26 2014 10 20 2015 7 14 2016 11 21 2017 8 15

As of the eight match played between RCB and Kings XI on Monday, 41 batters have smashed sixes in this edition of the IPL.

De Villiers and Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chris Lynn have hit the most number of sixes individually, having managed nine each.

Kings XI captain Glenn Maxwell has hit the next highest number of sixes having managed eight of his own.

As far as teams are concerned, RCB have hit the most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Players from the Bangalore franchise have contributed 26 of the 118 sixes in IPL 2017.

Additionally, more RCB players have hit sixes than any other team with 10 players having hit sixes.

