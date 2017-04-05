IPL 2017: Jayant Yadav working on bowling strategies for Indian team return

Jayant Yadav has had quite an impact since making his international debut for India late last year. After his ODI debut against New Zealand in October, Jayant went on to earn his first four Test caps for India, playing a key role in the team’s 4-0 romp against England in the five-match Test series.

With arguably the world’s two best spinners in the Test team, in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, and with the arrival of young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, Jayant, however, has his work cut out when it comes to staking his claim for a regular spot in the side.

The Haryana off-spinner was dropped after India’s surprise defeat in the opening Test against Australia in Pune, and had to watch on from the sidelines as the hosts bounced back to win the series 2-1 and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the process.

With the Test season now over, Jayant has his eye on reclaiming his place in the Indian Test team, and says he is working on his different bowling strategies for the same.

Speaking at a pre-season press conference of Delhi Daredevils ahead of the IPL 2017 season, Jayant said he doesn’t doubt his Test credentials, but is keen on improving his ability to bowl in different situations.

“When you rub shoulders with players like Ash (Ashwin), Jaddu (Jadeja) and Anil (Kumble) bhai, (it means) you have the skill, and that’s why you are there. It’s all about adapting to Test match cricket, getting the feel of it, getting to know about how to bowl in different situations, to different batsmen, at different times. Knowing and fulfilling your role in the Test team is also really important,” he said.

“And that’s what I have been working on with Ash and Anil bhai, including on different strategies for different players. In Test cricket, you cannot bowl the same way to, say, Steve Steve and Peter Handscomb, or to Matthew Wade and David Warner. So (I am) practising on that, and just working along those lines,” Jayant added.

Not thinking about Champions Trophy selection

The 27-year-old cricketer has not played in limited overs for India since his lone ODI appearance against New Zealand. With the ICC Champions Trophy in June, less than a couple of weeks after the completion of the IPL season, Jayant’s performances in the T20 tournament is likely to be closely followed by the national selectors.

He, however, says he is more focussed on the upcoming IPL season, and does not necessarily see it as a gateway to the Champions Trophy.

“I wouldn’t look that far. For me, everything goes day by day. Whatever has to happen, will happen. I would like to take this IPL, not thinking of it as a chance to stake my claim (in the Indian team), but as a chance to have an impact for my team, Delhi Daredevils,” he said.

Delhi Daredevils will begin their IPL 2017 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.