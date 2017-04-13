IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bowl against Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl in Thursday’s match of the 10th Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kings XI Punjab, the first at the Eden Gardens this term and 11th in the competition. (KKR vs KXIP: Live updates)

KKR got in Umesh Yadav for Ankit Rajput as expected but got New Zealander Colin de Grandhomme, 30, to replace Chris Lynn who skipper Gautam Gambhir iterated would play some part in the tournament. He has a strike rate of 171 and has taken 40 wickets. KKR also got Piyush Chawla as the third change from the team that lost to Mumbai Indians on Sunday. KXIP drafted in Ishant Sharma for Natarajan as their only change. (KKR vs KXIP: Live scorecard)

KXIP haven’t won here since 2012

This is the 20th match between the teams and KKR enjoy a 13-6 head-to-head record. At Eden, the visitors have lost six of the eight games they played; their last win here coming on April 15, 2012. Ironically for KKR, it was a match where Sunil Narine finished with figures of five for 19 from his quota of four overs. Batting first, KXIP had made 134 but restricted KKR to 132. KXIP’s start bowler in that game was Piyush Chawla who now bowls in a purple shirt.

KXIP’s only other win at Eden came in 2010 when KKR, under Sourav Ganguly, couldn’t defend 200 because a masterful 110 (59b; 14x4, 3x6) from Mahela Jayawardene overshadowed Chris Gayle muscling his way to 88 in 42 balls with six fours and eight sixes.

But given that a T20 game is essentially about seizing moments, statistics often don’t really tell the tale. KKR thought they had the match sewn up against Mumbai Indian away on Sunday only to lose with a ball to spare because their work in the outfield was sloppy. It’s something that has left head coach Jacques Kallis surprised and he admitted as much at Wednesday’s pre-match media conference.

Kings XI Punjab on the other hand have motored along in the two games they have played and Wriddhiman Saha, India’s Test wicket-keeper with a brilliant hundred in the 2014 IPL final, iterated on Wednesday that the past does not matter for them. Under the guidance of Virender Sehwag, head of cricket operations, KXIP, Saha said, have been told to play freely and they have with skipper Glenn Maxwell leading from the front.

Different pitch

Predicting how a cricket pitch will behave is risky business at the best of times and it will have to be seen whether the teams have read it right. That’s why Saha had said teams would need two-three overs to understand how the strip behaves. However, recent indications have had the Eden track assist fast bowlers more. On an outfield known to be very fast, the pacers though could go for few and that is why Brett Lee, former KKR star who is now a television pundit, has said fast bowlers need to leave their egos at home in this format.

But what he also said is: “A ball, whether new or old, bowled at good length consistently, will still get you wickets. Just because it’s T20, it doesn’t mean you can’t maintain a good line, bowl an accurate short ball or develop a good yorker. These are essential attributes of bowlers who want to succeed in any form of cricket.”