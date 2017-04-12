IPL 2017: Message is clear - Take poor umpiring in the chin or cop heavy fines

The umpiring standards have come under scrutiny in the ongoing Indian Premier League, but it seems the officials have the best deterrent against players questioning officials’ decisions – heavy fines.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper and opening batsman Parthiv Patel opted to leave the delivery alone when probed about umpiring errors in the tournament, after his captain Rohit Sharma was reprimanded for showing dissent in Sunday’s win over Kolkata Knight Riders.

However, one of the reasons for Patel being at his best behaviour was the heavy fines IPL has in place for players publicly talking about umpiring.

“I can’t comment on umpiring as they cut a lot of money (fines for such offences). Players don’t talk too much about it. Whatever happens, happens in the heat of the moment and then players move on,” said Patel.

Done in by poor umpiring

In the last game here on Sunday, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was at the receiving end of an appalling umpiring decision and he let fly.

Patel was also involved in an umpiring incident in the last Irani Cup game, in January, while leading Gujarat against Rest of India at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium.

After getting a rank bad decision from umpire Virender Sharma, he had protested loudly on the way back to the dressing room, and was heard saying on the stump microphone: “Umpiring karte kyon ho?” (why do you officiate?). He was also seen having a word with the match referee, Chinmaya Sharma.

Rohit in middle order to bolster MI

Rohit is at his best facing the new ball. In the limited overs format, his fortunes changed after India tried him out as opener, but at Mumbai Indians, he has been experimenting with his batting number.

Talking about Rohit’s batting order, opener Parthiv Patel said: “The year before when we won the championship with myself and Lendl (Simmons) opening, we were successful. With Rohit coming down it gives stability to the batting order and gives us the freedom to play shots in the first six overs. In the first two games we gave good starts, but lost wickets at the wrong time.”