IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. It is expected to be a good batting wicket where no total is difficult to chase. Also, the dew factor may make it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball as the match progresses.(LIVE BLOG | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

Sunrisers Hyderabad drafted Bangladesh medium-pacer Mustafizur Rahman straight into their playing eleven. (LIVE SCORECARD)

After missing the first two games due to his Bangladesh team commitments, Rahman joined the Hyderabad squad on the eve of the match. His availability for the IPL is expected to be limited as Bangladesh are participating in a tri-series in Ireland from May 12.

Mustafizur replaced Moises Henriques in the playing eleven. Henriques is unwell. All-rounder Vijay Shankar comes in for Bipul Sharma.

Mumbai Indians retained the same eleven.

Mustafizur will further boost an already strong bowling attack which has veteran Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan.

At the Wakhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians have won both their matches against Sunrisers but last season, Sunrisers won both home and away against Mumbai. Overall it is 4-4.

Mumbai Indians pulled off a dramatic win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match on Sunday while defending champions Sunrisers have started their campaign ominously, winning their first two games comprehensively.

The bowler to watch out for is 20-year-old Rashid Khan from Afghanistan, who has picked up five wickets in two games, picking three of them with googlies.

For captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Lasith Malinga it is the 100th match in the Mumbai Indians shirt.