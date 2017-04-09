IPL 2017: Manish Pandey 81* boosts KKR to 178/7 after Krunal Pandya 3/24

Krunal Pandya is soon turning out to be Mumbai Indians’ MVP (Most Valuable Player). After delivering the goods in the last IPL with 237 runs and six wickets, the all-rounder was again in the forefront with his 3/24 on Sunday at Wankhede Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)

The left-arm spinner was successful to claim three crucial Kolkata Knight Riders' wickets to break the momentum the visitors gained after some quick runs from Chris Lynn (32). However, Manish Pandey's blazing innings of 81* helped Kolkata Knight Riders to 178 for seven in their 20 overs

KKR began their innings in a rampaging fashion, reaching 44 runs in first four overs. Gautam Gambhir and Lynn took attacked Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan as Mumbai Indians struggled to contain the flow of runs.

Anything short was pulled away while the yorkers, if off target, were quickly put away towards the boundary line.

After Malinga’s first two overs went for 20, Bumrah and McClenaghan went for 15 and nine runs in their first overs respectively. Skipper Rohit Sharma introduced left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya.

He immediately provided with much-needed breakthroughs to stem KKR’s momentum.

Pandya first removed KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir (19) after McClenaghan timed his jump perfectly at square-leg.

Pandya claimed his third wicket in his final over and it was once again his younger brother completing the formalities. Making use of his feet, Yusuf Pathan sliced it over but it didn’t get enough power to clear the long-on fence.

New batsman Robin Uthappa too began in an aggressive fashion, slamming a good length ball to third man boundary.

Uthappa was nicely set up as MI skipper Rohit brought the slip in for the next ball, which forced him to go for a slog sweep. Uthappa, however, mistimed it and holed out to Hardik Pandya at deep midwicket. The younger Pandya was nonetheless ecstatic in his celebration.

Pandya‘s triple strikes left KKR struggling at one point where they scored only 50 runs in nine overs.

The biggest relief in MI camp came after Bumrah removed the dangerous Lynn, who was trapped leg-before for 32 off 24 balls. Bumrah was ecstatic and so were his teammates.

Lynn’s dismissal further hampered KKR’s momentum as the visitors managed a boundary after 35 balls.

Pandey and local boy Suryakumar Yadav tried to put KKR back on track with a 44-run fifth wicket partnership. Pandey grew in confidence and he notched up his eighth fifty. The dashing batsman took 23 runs off the final over bowled by McClenaghan.

One of the points to ponder for Mumbai Indians would be to get their extras rectified. On Sunday, MI conceded nine extras which included one leg-bye, five wides and three no-balls.