IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl first against Gujarat Lions

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has won the toss and decided to field first against Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. (LIVE BLOG)

Having won their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a dramatic fashion, the Mumbai franchise will want to extend their winning streak to four games against the resurgent Lions, who picked up their first victory of the season against Rising Pune Supergiant on Friday. (SCORECARD)

There weren’t too many changes made to either sides as neither of the two wanted to tinker around with their winning combinations. While Lasith Malinga made a comeback to the Mumbai Indians’ side replacing Tim Southee, Munaf Patel replaces Shadab Jakati in the Lions’ side. Aaron Finch has also been replaced by Jason Roy and according to captain Suresh Raina, it’s because the Australian lost his kit bag!

It hasn’t been a great start for the Lions this season as they started out with two losses, against former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, they will want to take heart from the fact that they’re yet to lose against Mumbai in the IPL.

Captain Rohit Sharma’s patchy form has been a cause of concern for his side. In four matches, the Hitman has aggregated only nine runs, having been dismissed by spinners on all four occasions. He will, however, want to get the monkey off his back on Sunday as Lions’ spinners have been the poorest in the IPL so far. With just a single wicket in their combined kitty at an average of 227, Sharma would like to make the opportunity count.

Teams

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Gujarat Lions: Brendon McCullum, Dwayne Smith, Jason Roy, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Praveen Kumar, Basil Thampi, Andrew Tye, Munaf Patel