IPL 2017: No Harsha Bhogle in commentators’ list for upcoming season

Harsha Bhogle, who was unceremoniously removed from the commentary panel after the 2016 ICC World T20, doesn’t feature in the commentators’ list for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that gets underway on Wednesday.

Bhogle was criticised for his commentary during the World T20 last year, where he was accused by many including Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan for focusing more on other teams instead of India. He was removed from the commentary panel and is yet to receive an offer from the BCCI since then.

NEWS ALERT - Elite panel of commentators set to lend their voice for VIVO #IPL 2017. Full List here - https://t.co/9xMCxZQc7k pic.twitter.com/2rNcl0F4Lo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2017

Last month, there were reports that he would be back in the commentary team for IPL 10 but all of that have been put to rest now.

Meanwhile, as many as 20 commentators feature in the list who will lend their voices to the 2017 edition of the cash-rich league.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar, who has been commentating in the IPL for a while now, is excited about the 10th edition of the cash-rich league.

“It doesn’t get any bigger and better than this. I have always loved this tournament and this year it is going to be no different with the IPL getting into its 10th year. One can expect a lot of surprises and some adrenaline pumping action on the field. Can’t wait to set the ball rolling,” Manjrekar said in a release.

Michael Clarke, former Australia captain who was in the commentary panel in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Test series, is keen to be a part of this journey.

“I have been part of this tournament as a player and this year I am eager to get behind the microphone and have some fun. Love this place, love the tournament and it is great to be a part of this commentary team,” Clarke said.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, who was part of the Rising Pune Supergiant team last year, said: “It’s always great to be in India and playing in or commentating on all of the explosive action that personifies the IPL. Coming back this time as a commentator is going to be an experience I will cherish for a long time.”

Some pretty intense faces out there during the captains' meet #IPL pic.twitter.com/uIGhbUB3cC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2017

“I always look forward to this tournament, but in my new role as commentator, I’m looking forward to it even more. I am sure my fellow commentators and I are going to have an absolute blast, calling all the action LIVE as it unfolds to the hundreds of millions of IPL fans,” he added.

Here is a complete list of commentators: Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Danny Morrison, Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden, Brett Lee, Brendon Julien, Scott Styris, Pommie Mbangwa, Simon Doull, Anjum Chopra, Isa Guha, Lisa Sthalekar, Melanie Jones, Murali Kartik, and Daren Ganga.

The 10th edition of the Indian Premier League commences on Wednesday with defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) set to lock horns against a Virat Kohli-less Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal.