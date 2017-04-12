IPL 2017: Parthiv Patel completes 2000 runs in Indian Premier League

In any long career of a professional cricketer, there are bound to be both disappointments along with the success. Parthiv Patel has learnt to handle both well. He has seen it both this season. He has scored tons of runs in domestic cricket to earn a comeback to the Indian team, only to lose out to the original choice Wriddhiman Saha. (LIVE BLOG)

But he has soldiered on. Now, he is doing his job well in the Indian Premier League, playing his part in giving brisk starts to Mumbai Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD)

On Wednesday, he provided another proof of his utility value with a 23-ball 39 to lay the foundation for Mumbai’s chase, in the process completing 2000 runs in the IPL.

In the first two matches, he had scored 19 and 30 against Pune and Kolkata.

The highlight of Wednesday’s knock was how he took on the feared Sunrisers left-arm pacers. The left-handed opener hit three fours off three balls against Sunrisers star bowler Mustafizur Rahman. Earlier, he had smashed Ashish Nehra for four fours in the left-arm pacers first two overs of the innings.

Parthiv finally perished trying to hit Deepak Hooda out of the ground at the total of 79.