IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiants seek home solace against Delhi Daredevils

After suffering a six-wicket loss to Kings XI Punjab away, Rising Pune Supergiants aim to get their campaign back on track as they take on Delhi Daredevils at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Tuesday.

Pune had started the campaign on a high, picking up their first ever victory at the home stadium by beating Mumbai by seven wickets in their opening fixture, but failed to keep up the tempo.

They will, however, draw inspiration from past glory when they lock horns with Delhi Daredevils who are yet to beat captain Steve Smith’s men in the Indian Premier League.

The party hats are out! Who is excited for tomorrow's home game?

Batting brilliance

With the likes of Smith, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ben Stokes and an in-form Ajinkya Rahane, Rising Pune Supergiants have a formidable batting line-up that can set scores for their bowlers to defend.

Against Mumbai Indians, even though they chased down 185 with just one ball to spare, they never looked out of the chase. Smith scored a brilliant 54-ball 84 while Rahane set the platform with a quickfire 34-ball 60.

However, their reliance on batting has also accounted for drawbacks in the field. None of their bowlers have been impressive so far and have failed to contain the batsmen in the death overs in both matches so far.

Thus, if Delhi Daredevils can find a way to send back the top order early, it might prove to be a challenge for the Rising Pune Supergiants to defend a paltry total.

Delhi’s batting issues

On the other hand, Delhi Daredevils would want their batsmen to come out on top and prove their credentials. In their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, only Sam Billings and Rishabh Pant were able to score more than 20 as their side crumbled to just 142 while chasing 158.

Pant was the lone warrior on the night, playing a terrific knock in vain. It was also the first time in nearly two years that a side managed to defend a total of less than 200 while batting first in Bangalore.

The domestic trio of Shreyas Iyer, Karun Nair and Pant have plundered runs in the last season but with the foreign recruits yet to live up to their reputation, the side has only a handful of names to rely on to steer them to comprehensive victories.

Rising Pune Supergiants are bound to start as favourites with the form and line-up they possess but writing Delhi off wouldn’t be wise too. After all, with almost a similar team last season, they had managed to finish four points above the Pune franchise to finish sixth on the table.