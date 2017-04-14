IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli has returned, after recovering from a shoulder injury, to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on Friday. MI won the toss and elected to field against RCB. (RCB vs MI: Live updates)

RCB’s stand-in skipper Shane Watson has been left out. Samuel Badree and Chris Gayle is also in for Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI. Sreenath Aravind has reaplaced Iqbal Abdulla. (RCB vs MI: Live scorecard)

For Mumbai, Tim Southee has come in to replace Lasith Malinga.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, S Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal, S Badree.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, M McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee.