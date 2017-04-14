 IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

IPL 2017: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Virat Kohli has made a return from shoulder injury to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017. RCB will bat first.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 14, 2017 16:22 IST
PTI
IPL 2017

Virat Kohli is back for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2017 match at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.(BCCI)

Virat Kohli has returned, after recovering from a shoulder injury, to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore against Mumbai Indians on Friday. MI won the toss and elected to field against RCB. (RCB vs MI: Live updates)

RCB’s stand-in skipper Shane Watson has been left out. Samuel Badree and Chris Gayle is also in for Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI. Sreenath Aravind has reaplaced Iqbal Abdulla. (RCB vs MI: Live scorecard)

For Mumbai, Tim Southee has come in to replace Lasith Malinga.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Kedar Jadhav, Mandeep Singh, Stuart Binny, Pawan Negi, Tymal Mills, S Aravind, Yuzvendra Chahal, S Badree.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Parthiv Patel, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, M McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim Southee.

