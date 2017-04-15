IPL 2017: Sam Billings gives boost to Delhi Daredevils with quick 50

Delhi Daredevils’ Sam Billings produced a brilliant batting performance to slam a 36-ball fifty against Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (DD vs KXIP: MATCH BLOG)

This was the second Indian Premier League fifty for the England wicket-keeper batsman. His only other half century came in 2016 when he scored 54 against Kolkata Knight Riders on his debut. (DD vs KXIP: SCORECARD)

The 26-year-old started his knock on a positive note by scoring back-to-back boundaries in the second over of the match. He looked completely in control against the Kings XI Punjab bowlers and the best shot of his innings came against Sandeep Sharma when he swept him behind square for his third boundary.

Billings was the aggressive one in his 53-run opening stand with Sanju Samson and in the fourth over of the match, he slammed Varun Aaron for three boundaries in a row to make his intentions clear. First, he came down the track to guide the ball through the mid-off region for a four before scoring two boundaries through the fine-leg region.

The run rate did go down for Delhi Daredevils after they lost a couple of wickets, but Billings was able to control the game from the end. He kept the scorecard ticking and brought up his fifty in the 12th over.

He was finally dismissed for 55 by Axar Patel when he tried to lift the ball over long-on, but was caught by David Miller.