 IPL 2017: SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar determined to contribute in death overs | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 04, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
INDIAN T20 League

IPL 2017: SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar determined to contribute in death overs

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was the leading wicket-taker in last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), is ready to step up to the plate in the upcoming edition as well. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first match of 2017 IPL on Wednesday.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 04, 2017 21:06 IST
Press Trust of India
IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished as the leading wicket-taker in last year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), with 23 wickets in 17 games. (Hindustan Times)

Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who played a vital role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) success last IPL, is determined to contribute in the upcoming edition, particularly in death overs.

“This year is going to be a challenge because we have done so well last year. So, there is going to be expectations from us. If we don’t deliver, it does not mean we are not good at it or that was a fluke. It’s going to be an added responsibility this year to replicate the same thing,” he told reporters.

Read | Indian Premier League 2017: Full schedule of T20 matches, timings, venues

Death bowling plays an important role in the success of a team in the T20 format, he said.

“Last year, it was good for us as a bowling unit, as a batting unit as well. If you look particularly at death areas, that was one of the positive things for us. If you want to win the matches in T20 format, you have to bowl really well in last four to five overs and that thing we did really well, including myself, Fizz (Mustafizzur Rahman), (Ashish) Nehra and (Barinder) Sran,” Bhuvneshwar said.

SRH take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium on Wednesday.

The absence of RCB’s main players, including captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, is an advantage for SRH, but they cannot take things for granted, Bhuvneshwar said.

“Everyone wants to win IPL. But, we know that it’s not going to be easy. Last year wasn’t easy. First match is against RCB. Two, three main players are not playing.

“So, we can take advantage of that. It does not mean that we can win the match. We have to play to our potential to win the match. Hoping for positive things,” he said.

Bhuvneshwar said it feels good to go into IPL after doing well for the national side in the bilateral series against Australia.

tags

more from ipl 2017

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you