IPL 2017: Steve Smith takes ‘Puneri Avatar’ after bitter India-Australia battle

Steve Smith is hoping for a new start in India and he seems to take Indian Premier League (IPL) as the catalyst. After a bitter India-Australia series, that saw tempers flare in both sides, the captain from Down Under is looking for a fresh beginning with Rising Pune Supergiants.

So, two days before the action begins he was seen sporting a ‘Puneri avatar’ with senior player Ajinkya Rahane for company. He will be leading the Rising Pune Supergiants this year, and before things get serious Smith made the most of the free time.

What do you think of @stevesmith49 's new Puneri avatar? We are loving it! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HnxV5dQR6a — RisingPuneSupergiant (@RPSupergiants) April 3, 2017

Smith has replaced MS Dhoni as the Pune captain and said he would like the team in his own way.

“There are plenty of guys to talk to, but it is important not to have too many opinions. If opinions are coming from left, right and centre, it can cloud your judgement,” Smith said.

“I’ll try to stay as clear as possible, but it can be difficult sometimes if there are too many opinions.”

He added that the IPL will be beneficial to him as a cricketer. “The IPL will be beneficial to me. There are a lot of international players and I will get to share the dressing room with them. I will know what people from different parts of the world are thinking,” Smith said.