IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner continues poor run in India

David Warner’s ordinary run in India continued with another tame dismissal in the opening match of the Indian Premier League between his side Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-handed opener, who is captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad here, had a poor run during the India Tests, managing just one half-century in eight innings. (IPL full coverage | Live score of SRH vs RCB)

On Tuesday, SRH coach Tom Moody had pointed out that Warner was just one innings away and that the T20 format, which suits him, will ensure that he gets one good innings very soon.

Warner began with authority. As Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) opening bowler Tymal Mills worked up quite a pace, Warner just timed one through point and opened his account.

In the next over, when he saw greenhorn Aniket Choudhary, he launched into him.

The first shot to the fence was a streaky one --- he punched the ball which flew over the mid-off fielder who missed it.

Aniket followed it up with a no-ball. Warner then smashed the free-hit over the midwicket boundary to get six runs.

But soon, the party came to an end as he fell to a soft dismissal, hitting one to the point fieldsman.

Warner, the Aussie vice-captain, had a string of poor scores in the Tests, unable to come to terms with the pace of the wicket at times.

However, the last Test saw some improvement as the opener scored a half-century even though his team lost.

Warner was the second highest run-getter in IPL last year, hammering 848 runs and was overshadowed by only Virat Kohli. He averaged over 60. His knocks in the semifinal (93*) and final (69) had helped the team win the title.