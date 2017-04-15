IPL 2017: Sunrisers Hyderabad win toss, ask Kolkata Knight Riders to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the first of Saturday’s double-header in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (LIVE UPDATES)

Kolkata Knight Riders replaced Piyush Chawla with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced Mustafizur Rahman with Moises Henriques and got Bipul Sharma in place of Vijay Shankar.

Home advantage

Like against Kings XI Punjab, the Knights enjoy a superior head-to-head record against Sunrisers Hyderabad having won six of their nine encounters. At Eden, KKR’s feat is even more formidable: the defending champions haven’t won here even once in four attempts.

And it was against Sunrisers Hyderabad here in 2014 that Knight Yusuf Pathan hit what stays the IPL’s fastest 50. It came off 15 balls in the middle of Pathan’s 22-ball 72, a hurricane that sealed a playoff berth for the Knights on way to their second IPL title. Pathan hit seven sixes and five fours in that innings and KKR, set a target of 161, won in 14.2 overs to qualify in second place.

But what will hurt the Knight Riders is the defeat in the winners-take-all Eliminator last year. The Knights won’t forget how SRH bowlers restricted them to 140/8 while chasing 162.

Even contest

Should the Eden pitch not misbehave, batsmen and bowlers will have something to take away from this game. The wicket has bounce and the ball is coming on nicely so batsmen would enjoy playing their shots --- of the Sunil Narine kind or in the more classical Gautam Gambhir mould --- should the bowlers err even slightly in length.

At 33 each, skippers David Warner and Gautam Gambhir have the maximum number of half-centuries in IPL, a competition that, according to Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody, is now beginning to have some history. But while Warner has two IPL centuries, Gambhir is still looking for his first in what would be his 136th game.

The visiting team is here after losing to Mumbai Indians on the road and on Friday, Warner said they would look to regain momentum from Saturday’s match heading into games against KXIP and Delhi Daredevils at home. Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody explained the loss against Mumbai Indians to one of the openers, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warne, not staying till deep in the innings after an 81-run stand.

This was after two easy wins, against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions. and Against Lions, their bowlers set up the win with leg-spinner Rashid Khan taking three wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who does have a reputation of striking late blows against the Knights, bagging two. And against Bangalore, they rode sizeable contributions from the batmen with Yuvraj Singh scoring a 27-ball 62.

KKR have won two of their three games riding a whirlwind start with the bat in all three. Speaking after their eight-wicket loss, Kings XI Punjab pacer Ishant Sharma said when a team concedes 80-odd in six overs, no total can be defended. So far, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, who stepped into the Australian’s boots with ease, and Gambhir have helped KKR home.

But what it has also done is leave the rest of the batting relatively untested in match conditions. Barring Manish Pandey’s unbeaten 81 against Mumbai Indians, no KKR batsmen apart from the openers have scored over 30 so far.

KKR XI: XI: Gautam Gambhir (c), Sunile Narine, Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Suryakumar Yadav, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Umesh Yadav

SRH XI: Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner(c), Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Yuvraj Singh , Naman Ojha(wk), Ben Cutting, Rashid Khan, Bipul Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra