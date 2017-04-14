IPL 2017: Suresh Raina becomes 1st to reach unique milestone in T20 extravaganza

Suresh Raina completed an important milestone on Friday here at the SCA Stadium. The southpaw became the first player in the Indian Premier League to play 150 matches when the Gujarat Lions skipper marshalled his troops on the turf for their match against Rising Pune Supergiant. (GL vs RPS: IPL T20 BLOG)

In 149 IPL matches, Raina has scored 4171 runs at an average of 33.91 - second highest run-getter after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who has 4172 runs in 140 matches. Raina has slammed one century and 29 half-centuries in 145 IPL innings. (GL vs RPS: IPL T20 SCORECARD)

The Gujarat Lions skipper was on Friday felicitated by former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah and team owner Keshav Bansal.

Raina was an integral part of MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008. Raina was then snapped by GL in 2016 after CSK was suspended in the fallout of the 2013 IPL spot fixing saga.

Raina’s Gujarat Lions, who topped the table in the last IPL, are yet to open their win account in IPL-10 after suffering humiliating defeats in the first two matches.

On the personal front, this IPL is crucial for Raina to make an impression on the selectors for the ICC Champions Trophy which will be played in England from June.