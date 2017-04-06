IPL 2017 T20: Ashish Nehra joins 100-wicket club and other stats from SRH vs RCB

Ashish Nehra on Wednesday became the sixth Indian bowler, and eight overall, to reach the landmark of 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he bowled out Sreenath Aravind during the opening game of between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aravind was Nehra’s second wicket in the match. In the previous delivery, he had dismissed RCB’s stand-in captain Shane Watson, to help SRH inch closer to vitory. In the process, Nehra became the first left-armer to pick 100 wickets in the IPL. (IPL 2017 Full coverage)

Nehra’s 100 wickets have come from just 83 games. Barring Lasith Malinga, who has played 98 matches, Nehra is the only bowler in the 100-wicket club to have played less than 100 games.

The 37-year-old took 30 wickets in 20 matches at an average of 19.70 for Chennai Super Kings, 36 wickets in 27 matches at 21.05 for Delhi Daredevils, 12 wickets in 14 matches at 29.00 for Mumbai Indians, 11 wickets in 13 matches at 36.54 for Pune Warriors and 11 wickets in nine matches at 21.90 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Lasith Malinga (143 wickets in 98 matches), Amit Mishra (124 wickets in 112 matches), Dwayne Bravo (122 wickets in 106 matches), Piyush Chawla (120 wickets on 123 matches), Harbhajan Singh (119 wickets in 125 matches), R Vinay Kumar (101 wickets in 102 matches) and Ravichandran Ashwin (100 wickets in 111 matches) are the other bowlers to take 100 wickets before him.

Rashid Khan creates history; Warner takes 100th catch

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan became the first bowler from his country to appear in IPL. At the age of 18 years and 197 days, he is only the second youngest overseas player after Mitchell Marsh (18 years and 170 days) to make his debut in the IPL.

Rashid ended with figures of 2-36 in the match, playing a key role in SRH’s win.

Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner became the 15th fielder, barring wicketkeepers, to take 100 catches in Twenty20 cricket, when he caught RCB opener Chris Gayle.

Yuvraj Singh too joined the party on Wednesday by completing his fifty in 23 balls during his 62-run knock, his fastest half-century in IPL.

Yuvraj’s quickfire knock helped SRH post a total of 207/4, as they became only the fourth team in IPL history to cross the 200-run mark in two consecutive matches, having scored more than 200 in the IPL final last year against the same opponents.