INDIAN T20 League

IPL 2017 T20: Delhi Daredevils sign Ben Hilfenhaus to replace JP Duminy

Delhi Daredevils rope rope in Ben Hilfenhaus to replace the injured JP Duminy, Royal Challengers Bangalore have replaced Lokesh Rahul with Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 07, 2017 22:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Indian Premier League 2017

Ben Hilfenhaus has been signed by Delhi Daredevils to replace JP Duminy in IPL 2017. (PTI)

Ben Hilfenhaus, the Australian fast bowler, has been signed by the Delhi Daredevils franchise as a replacement for South African batsman JP Duminy for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Hilfenhaus has represented Australia in 27 Tests, 25 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 7 T20 Internationals. He has played for two IPL franchises in past editions.

Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman Vishnu Vinod has replaced injured Lokesh Rahul in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad. Rahul was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury. The 23-year-old Vinod has had a good run in the limited-overs formats in domestic cricket, hitting a total of 16 sixes in T20 competitions.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu batsman Washington Sundar was signed by Rising Pune Supergiants as a replacement for Indian Test all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin. Sundar represented India at the under-19 level and made his senior debut for Tamil Nadu last season.

