IPL 2017 T20: Dinesh Karthik says manner of Gujarat Lions’ loss ‘surprising’

Dinesh Karthik stated that more than starting the Indian Premier League campaign on a losing note, it was the manner in which they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders that surprised him more. (Full coverage IPL 2017)

Chasing 184 to win, Kolkata Knight Riders reached the target in less than 15 overs with Chris Lynn blasting 93 off 41 balls, including six fours and eight sixes. Skipper Gautam Gambhir chipped in with 76 off 48 balls.

It was the highest total chased down by a team keeping all 10 wickets intact. It was also the highest opening partnership in the history of the tournament.

“What was surprising was the manner in which we lost. It wouldn’t be right to say that our bowlers bowled poorly. They were hitting sixes at will even on good deliveries. So when you get hammered even after bowling a good ball, it gets extremely difficult to bowl the next one,” Karthik said. “You need to think of what changes you can make to your line and length. So it’s very harsh to say that the bowling line wasn’t right but yes, we could have bowled better. But you’ve got to give credit to them. They’ve played brilliant cricket.”

Chris Lynn, sent in to open the batting for the third time in 87 T20s, took on the Lions’ attack at will and showed no signs of slowing down even after the end of the powerplay. He hammered Dwayne Smith for 23 runs off the seventh to pick up his half-century before building a steady partnership with Gambhir who relied only on boundaries without taking the aerial route.

Karthik, however, defended the Caribbean all-rounder. “I think Dwayne Smith has bowled brilliantly for us last year and he’s been doing that for consistently. It was a one-off day for the while team,” he said. “So, it’s hard to pin point and say that the eleven could have been different. It’s early days in the tournament and it’s important to come back well.”

The Lions were without their star all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Ravindra Jadeja but it didn’t seem to hurt them too badly after they put up 183 runs on board. Karthik contributed well with his 25-ball 49 lower down the order alongside Raina. However, when it came to bowling, they were heavily missed as no one except Pravin Kumar had an economy rate of less than 10.

“Jadeja and Bravo are irreplaceable cricketers. I mean they’re quality cricketers and if they were there they would have surely made a difference,” Karthik said. “However, the team that was out there in the park was also a very good team. Credit to Gautam and Lynn, they batted really well. And you got to give credit where it’s due and they played really well.”