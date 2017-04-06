IPL 2017 T20: Gujarat Lions look for winning start against Kolkata Knight Riders

A top-heavy Gujarat Lions would look to better their debut season’s success and aim for a winning start against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match, here on Friday.

Gujarat Lions were the table-toppers at the end of the league stage in the last IPL, but finished third after defeats in the two Qualifiers against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But this time around, the Suresh Raina-led side would look to go one step up in only their second season of the IPL.

Gujarat Lions boost of a robust batting line-up and were the only team last year to score 70 or more in the Powerplay.

Five of Gujarat Lions batsmen -- Raina, Aaron Finch, Brendon McCullum, Dinesh Karthik and Dwayne Smith -- were among runs in the last IPL. They also have the likes of Jason Roy and in-form Dinesh Karthik in their rank.

Having defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in both home and away games in the previous season, Gujarat Lions also enjoy a psychological advantage over them.

On the bowling front, Gujarat Lions have an effective new-ball pair in Dhawal Kulkarni and Praveen Kumar.

Kulkarni’s 14 wickets in the Powerplay were the most for any bowler in 2016, and he combined well with Praveen.

But Gujarat Lions will miss two of their key players -- Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, who is out injured early on.

Jadeja, on the other hand, will sit out of the first few games after a long Test season.

Gujarat Lions had released eight players, including Dale Steyn but the team’s core group largely remained intact.

They have also made concerted investments in their bowling department by signing experienced IPL campaigners like Munaf Patel and Manpreet Gony, apart from hiring fresh recruits in Nathu Singh and Basil Thampi, the fast bowler from Kerala who has a reputation of hitting 140 kph.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are one of those teams which cricket fans always root for. The Kolkata outfit boasts of the seasoned opening pair of captain Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa.

In Darren Bravo, Manish Pandey and Chris Lynn, the Knight Riders have batsmen known to intimidate the opponents. And in Yusuf Pathan and Suryakumar Yadav, they have attacking lower middle-order.

But the real strength lies in their spin arsenal, comprising Shakib Al Hasan, Piyush Chawla, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav and mystery man Sunil Narine.

With Umesh Yadav given much-needed rest for the first two games, the Knight Riders pace attack will be spearheaded by Trent Boult in the company of Chris Woakes and Nathan Coulter-Nile. But they would definitely miss the services of all-rounder Andre Russell, who is serving one-year ban for violating anti-doping whereabouts regulations.