IPL 2017 T20: KXIP vs RPS gets perfect ‘Bhangra’ lift-off in Madhya Pradesh

Kings XI Punjab is playing nowhere near the northern state in their first three home games. Instead, it has chosen Madhya Pradesh's Indore as their 'home' venue for the early part of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL).

But that was not a deterrent in adding a distinct Punjabi flavour to KXIP's opening ceremony. Famous singer Harshdeep Kaur began the proceeding with the song 'Ik Onkar' – invoking the divine's blessing.

She then went to sing popular Bollywood numbers like Katiya Karun from the film Rockstar, Khul ke kare Pyar (Befikre) and Munde thoda off-beat hai (Bar Bar Dekho). Dancers clad in traditional Punjabi attire added to the charm.

KXIP captain Glenn Maxwell and RPS skipper Steve Smith, two cricketers who played in the much-maligned India-Australia series, then pledged to abide by the spirit of cricket in the IPL.

After that it was time for some more dance drama. Young actor Disha Patani, who recently did a film with Jackie Chan, made a grand entry to KXIP theme song ‘Dhoom Punjabi’. She further entertained the dancing to songs like ‘Ladki Beatiful kar gayi chul’ and ‘Laila main Laila’.

Fans were still coming in as the opening ceremony was going on. The half-empty stands though did not make for a good viewing.

Indore is holding its first IPL match since 2011 when it played host to Kochi Tuskers Kerala. This time it’s the venue for Kings XI Punjab’s games against RPS (April 8), Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 10) and Mumbai Indians (April 20).