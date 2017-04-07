IPL 2017 T20: MS Dhoni mocks umpire with DRS appeal during RPS vs MI match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was in the thick of things as Rising Pune Supergiants won their opening match of the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

Hosting Mumbai Indians at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, the Supergiants managed a seven-wicket victory led by new captain Steve Smith’s 84 runs off 54 balls.

Former skipper Dhoni might not have had the official responsibility of leading the team, but still remains an important figure in the dressing room as confirmed by Ajinkya Rahane after the match.

And Dhoni made his presence felt on the field as well, leading the side and reproaching officials when he felt they were at fault.

One particular incident caught everyone’s fancy when Imran Tahir appealed for LBW on Mumbai’s Kieron Pollard in the 15th over.

Wicketkeeper Dhoni also felt the decision should have gone his team’s way and joined in the appeals as he jumped up and shouted the moment the ball appeared to strike Pollard’s pads.

However, umpire S Ravi turned down the appeals, saying it was not out.

At this juncture, Dhoni sarcastically signalled for a DRS appeal to make it known to the umpire that he did not agree with the decision.

Replays showed that the ball hit Pollard’s pad first and was well in line to hit the stumps meaning Dhoni and teammates were right in their appeal.

It wasn’t the only time Dhoni was involved in some ‘banter’ during the game.

Earlier in the match, commentator Kevin Pietersen asked Supergiants player Manoj Tiwary — who was fielding in the slips and had a microphone to speak with the commentary team at the time — to tell Dhoni that the Englishman was a better golfer than him.

Tiwary duly obliged to which Dhoni took the opportunity to remind Pietersen that he was the wicketkeeper’s first Test wicket.