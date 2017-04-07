MS Dhoni’s sarcastic DRS gesture during RPS vs MI IPL T20 tie lands him in soup

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been reprimanded by match referee Manu Nayyar for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Rising Pune Supergiants’ IPL 2017 opener against Mumbai Indians. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

Dhoni was seen showing the DRS sign at umpire S Ravi after he turned down an appeal for what looked like a plumb LBW on MI’s Kieron Pollard from an Imran Tahir delivery.

The incident took place in the 15th over of the MI innings. MS Dhoni also felt the decision should have gone his team’s way and joined in the appeals as he jumped up and shouted the moment the ball appeared to strike Pollard’s pads.

At this juncture, MS Dhoni sarcastically signalled for a DRS appeal to make it known to the umpire that he did not agree with the decision.

“MS Dhoni admitted the Level 1 offence (Article 2.1.1) for conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game,” read an official IPL statement.

“For Level 1 breaches of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

Replays showed that the ball hit Pollard’s pad first and was well in line to hit the stumps meaning Dhoni and teammates were right in their appeal.