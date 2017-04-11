Mumbai Indians players, staff bust a move in new IPL music video

Mumbai Indians have taken to the tenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) like a fish to water, at least in terms of celebrations.

Leading the way in thanking fans for a decade of support in the IPL, the Mumbai Indians franchise uploaded a music video to their social media accounts on Tuesday, although they later took it down from all the platforms without an explanation.

The video features players of the current squad and members of back-room staff dancing to the song ‘I Gotta Feeling’ by The Black Eyed Peas in the team hotel, Wankhede Stadium, and amid other team functions.

The video features star players including captain Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Lasith Malinga, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell Johnson, and others, shaking leg in front of the camera.

Some are wearing wigs, party hats and fancy sunglasses to go along with their flashy choreography.

The video posted to Facebook and Twitter in its entirety, and to Instagram in a shortened version, was captioned: “MI music video! ‘Tonight’s gonna be a good night!’ Watch our boys bust a few moves in this special music video! #CricketMeriJaan (sic).”

Aside from the music video, the Mumbai Indians had planned a felicitation for Harbhajan, Malinga and mentor Sachin Tendulkar to thank them for being with the team for 10 years.

Mumbai Indians is the only IPL team to have managed to retain three players through all ten seasons of the league. Harbhajan and Malinga continue to be part of the core of the team while Tendulkar took up a role of mentorship after retiring from the game in 2013.

The three were honoured in a celebration of the tenth year of Mumbai Indians hosted by the franchise owners Nita and Mukesh Ambani at their residence on Monday.

The celebration was held a day after Mumbai Indians played their first home match of IPL 2017 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

They beat Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets in a thrilling match as Nitish Rana scored a half-century and Hardik Pandya helped successfully chase down the 178-run target set by KKR.

The Mumbai franchise had opened the season with defeat as they were beaten by seven wickets by Rising Pune Supergiant on April 6.

They will face defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at home next on Wednesday. Sunrisers have won both of their matches thus far.