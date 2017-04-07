IPL 2017 T20: Mustafizur Rahman to join Sunrisers Hyderabad later than expected

Mustafizur Rahman’s stint in the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) is going to be shorter than previously expected after it was revealed on Friday that he would take time off before joining his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

The pacer was one of the Sunrisers most important players as they clinched the IPL title for the first time last season.

He picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 6.9 last year as he played his first full IPL season.

The 21-year-old has also been in decent form for Bangladesh. He picked up six wickets in the three-match ODI series as part of Bangladesh’s tour of Sri Lanka. The same tour saw him scalp four wickets for 21 runs in the second and final T20I between the sides that was played on Thursday.

READ | MS Dhoni’s sarcastic DRS gesture during RPS vs MI IPL T20 tie lands him in soup

Earlier this week, Sunrisers head coach Tom Moody had revealed that Rahman was expected to join the team on Friday after the conclusion of Bangladesh’s tour.

However, according to a report by Wisden India, the young pacer will now fly back home to rest before joining his IPL team. An update on when he will join the Hyderabad franchise is expected over the weekend.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had expressed that it wanted Rahman to rest keeping in mind the busy schedule of the national team.

Rahman is set to leave the IPL team early in order to play in the tri-nation series in Ireland between the hosts, Bangladesh and New Zealand which begins on May 12.

READ | IPL 2017: MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag keen to hit old high note in KXIP-RPS battle

Following that series, he will represent Bangladesh at the ICC Champions Trophy in England in June.

Rahman had expressed uncertainty over playing for Sunrisers in IPL 2017.

“I have learnt a lot from IPL, but I don’t think I will be able to make it for the tournament this time around. I’m waiting for a permission from the board,” he was quoted as saying by Sportstarlive last week.

READ | Virender Sehwag hails CRPF commander Chetan Cheetah on his miraculous recovery

“I’m still not sure whether I will be able to play too many games. Even if I go, I will have to return by the first week of May. I am yet to get back to my rhythm, so Mashrafe bhai (Mortaza) suggested me to skip the IPL. I am seriously considering his advice. We have a long session ahead and it is important that I remain fit,” Rahman had added.

Defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad opened their 2017 IPL campaign with a 35-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

They will play their next match at home against the Gujarat Lions on April 9.