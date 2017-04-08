IPL 2017 T20: RCB’s Kedar Jadhav smashes 69 off 37 balls

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Kedar Jadhav maintained his excellent form as he smashed a 37-ball 69 against his former team Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League clash at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. (Live blog).

Jadhav reached 50 in just 26 balls to lift the hosts after early setbacks, though it wasn’t his fastest fifty. He had scored one off 24 balls. With RCB losing the first match of IPL 2017 to holders Sunrisers Hyderabad, and missing skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and AB de Villiers due to injury, someone had to put his hand up and Jadhav did that. (Live scorecard).

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who elected to bat, finished on 157 for eight.

Jadhav has recently been in focus after Virat Kohli tried him out in the last few ODIs. The gamble paid off as Jadhav scored a brilliant century (120) against England in the Pune ODI before scoring 90 that almost got India over the line in Kolkata.

“In the last 5-6 months, I have been in good touch and I just want to cash in,” Jadhav said during the innings break. “I took the absence of Kohli and AB as an opportunity,” he added.

Formerly of Delhi Daredevils, the Maharashtra batsman came in at No 4 and announced his arrival with a huge six off Amit Mishra, lifting him over cover. He then scored a few singles before again picking Mishra for special treatment in the 13th over.

Jadhav milked Mishra for 24 runs in that over, including two sixes and two boundaries to take his score to 39 before turning his attention on West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite.

Jadhav first whipped him to midwicket for a boundary before stepping back and hitting him inside out over extra cover for an astonishing six. Jadhav reached his fifty in just 26 balls with two runs off the next delivery, but he looked good for more.