IPL 2017 T20: Sachin-Jigar to perform at opening ceremony in Rajkot

Bollywood composers Sachin-Jigar will be headlining the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Rajkot on Friday, ahead of the match between Gujarat Lions and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Actor Tiger Shroff is also expected to perform at the ceremony.

In a joint statement, the duo said: “We are putting together a carnival-like performance which we have never done before. We will be inculcating a lot of Gujarati culture and tradition in our act, which will be in sync with the spirit of this year’s IPL. We would also love to give a chance to local talent- musicians and dancers and be a part of our performance crew.”

Read more | IPL 2017 T20: Virat Kohli says will play only if he is 120 percent fit

The 10th edition of IPL had a perfect start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday with performance by actress Amy Jackson.

It was the first in a series of eight opening ceremonies, one in each hosting venue. This is the first time in the IPL’s history that the organisers have decided to provide some glamour quotient before the beginning of the first match in all the venues.

Read more | Yuvraj Singh shows vintage form in IPL 2017 opener; social media goes berserk

Singer Benny Dayal and actress Kriti Sanon will raise the Bollywood quotient of the opening ceremony in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“I’m a huge fan of cricket and for my performance I have planned a multi-lingual act which pays tribute to the different regions of India and how crickets unifies the entire nation just like music,” Dayal said.