IPL 2017 T20: Sparse crowd witnesses opening ceremony in Pune before RPS vs MI

The opening ceremony ahead of the Rising Pune Supergiants’ IPL 2017 opener against Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium here on Thursday was witnessed by a sparse crowd as the stands were yet to fill up when the celebration kicked off. (SCORECARD | IPL 2017 COVERAGE)

In fact one hardly took notice that the opening ceremony had already begun as the excitement was hardly palpable.

The opening ceremony began in traditional Maharashtra style with men dressed in Peshwa avatar dancing to the Puneri dhol beats.

Singer Shalmali Kholgade performed a few Bollywood numbers before the two captains – Steven Smith and Rohit Sharma – came on stage to pose with the IPL trophy with the Pune skipper presenting Rohit with a memento.

The captains made an entry in a buggy cart which had fire flames coming from the sides. Rohit, however, didn’t like the sparks coming on his body and asked it to be switched off.

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh presented a dashing performance before the fireworks went off to mark the closing of the ceremony.