IPL 2017 T20: Steve Smith due for failure, says Kings XI Punjab’s Glenn Maxwell

As Kings XI Punjab captain, Glenn Maxwell is probably sitting on the most cursed throne in IPL. The last season saw his team change the captain midway and this time it has again appointed a new captain in the Australian. (Full coverage IPL 2017)

Ahead of their first game of the 2017 season against Rising Pune Supergiants, Maxwell said: “This time we have worked really hard. The core group of players is the same. Last season we lost the close matches and we need to turn it around this time.”

Asked about his team’s opening game against Rising Pune Supergiants, Maxwell gave a cheeky reply on his counterpart Steve Smith: “He is due for a failure isn’t he. He has been doing great and the RPS have started on a strong note. But we should focus on our strength and we are confident that our gameplan will work.”

Maxwell believes that the frequent change in captaincy will not affect the team: “Though I am the captain, everybody has a leadership role. We have retained players for a long time and it has built camaraderie among us. Young players like Manan Vohra, Sandeep Sharma, Anureet Singh are lot more confident in expressing their ideas. It will benefit us.”

Maxwell was part of the India-Australia series that saw several instances of sledging between the two teams. There are several Australian players in the Kings XI Punjab side but it will not hamper the team spirit, Maxwell believes.

“We have to keep the past behind. That was a different tournament. We have players like Ishant Sharma and I respect him as a cricketer. We have got Wriddhiman Saha, who is an important asset for us. We need to forget what happened and look forward to a new beginning in IPL. We didn’t do well last year but this time our focus is on changing that.”