IPL 2017 T20: Virat Kohli remains RCB’s driving force behind the scenes

Virat Kohli enjoys driving his team to success as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

But while the national team skipper continues to recover from the shoulder injury he sustained during India’s Test series against Australia, Kohli appears to have taken the wheel — literally — in another role.

The RCB captain uploaded a video on Instagram on Friday which shows him and teammates Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson and Sreenath Aravind on the sets of a commercial.

The behind-the-scenes video shows Kohli driving the jeep and the five players traverse a short distance before the video comes to an end.

Shoot time. Driving the boys around 😎🙈😂. Ahh love these moments 👍👍 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 6, 2017 at 11:27pm PDT

Kohli captioned the image: “Shoot time. Driving the boys around 😎🙈😂. Ahh love these moments 👍👍 (sic)”.

He could only watch as his RCB teammates lost to defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener on Wednesday.

The Sunrisers, led by Yuvraj Singh’s quickest IPL half-century, bettered RCB by 35 runs with Watson functioning as stand-in skipper as both Kohli and De Villiers missed out due to injury concerns.

Kohli’s recovery seems to be on track as he regularly updates fans via his social media profiles. Earlier this week, he had uploaded a video of a training session with his dog.

He is set to be assessed by BCCI’s medical team in the second week of April to ascertain if he is fit to return to action and take part in RCB’s campaign.

The Bangalore franchise plays its next match against Delhi Daredevils on April 8.