IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav joins KKR training, likely to play against Kings XI Punjab

Indian cricket team pacer Umesh Yadav on Tuesday joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) training ahead of their encounter with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Ami KKR... First day with my team training time,” Yadav tweeted.

Ami KKR......First day with my team training time 😊 pic.twitter.com/rSCSZ8rYiw — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) April 11, 2017

“Umesh Yadav is all geared up to make a thumping start in IPL,” KKR posted a working-out picture of the 29-year-old.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore earlier said that Yadav would be available for their first home game after the pacer missed the first two KKR matches due to right hip and lower back soreness after a hectic home season where he played 12 of the 13 Tests.

Umesh will surely add firepower to KKR’s bowling after the two times IPL champions lost to Mumbai Indians on the road in their last game.

KKR are grappling with the injury to Australian opener Chris Lynn, who is doubtful for Thursday’s game at the Eden Gardens here.