 IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav joins KKR training, likely to play against Kings XI Punjab | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav joins KKR training, likely to play against Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Umesh Yadav is likely to make his comeback from injury against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 11, 2017 17:34 IST
Indo Asian News Service
IPL 2017

Umesh Yadav was out of Kolkata Knight Riders’ first two IPL 2017 matches due to injury.. (PTI)

Indian cricket team pacer Umesh Yadav on Tuesday joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) training ahead of their encounter with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Kolkata on Thursday.

“Ami KKR... First day with my team training time,” Yadav tweeted.

“Umesh Yadav is all geared up to make a thumping start in IPL,” KKR posted a working-out picture of the 29-year-old.

KKR CEO Venky Mysore earlier said that Yadav would be available for their first home game after the pacer missed the first two KKR matches due to right hip and lower back soreness after a hectic home season where he played 12 of the 13 Tests.

Umesh will surely add firepower to KKR’s bowling after the two times IPL champions lost to Mumbai Indians on the road in their last game.

KKR are grappling with the injury to Australian opener Chris Lynn, who is doubtful for Thursday’s game at the Eden Gardens here.

