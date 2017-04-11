IPL 2017: Virat Kohli most followed player on Facebook, Instagram

Virat Kohli’s popularity on social media is no secret.

Now an official press release from Facebook and Instagram has him ranked as the most followed/liked cricketer to partake in 2017 edition of Indian Premier League.

Although the Indian team captain is yet to step onto the field (in IPL), he is expected to return to action following successful recuperation from a shoulder injury sustained during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

(Read | Virat Kohli didn’t feign injury to play IPL: Gautam Gambhir slams Brad Hodge)

According to a post on Instagram, Kohli let his followers know that he would be playing the April 14 (Friday) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians.

Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now 💪✌️😃. 14th April ⏳ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

The post, a video of Kohli lifting weights as part of his rehabilitation, was viewed over 670,000 times by his fans and received nearly 5,000 comments of support within the first two hours of being uploaded.

In total, Kohli has over 12.4 million followers on Instagram while his official Facebook fan page has over 34.5 million likes.

The next ranked player on both lists is former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni who has upwards of 4.5 million followers on Instagram and over 20.4 million likes on his Facebook page.

Ranked third on the Facebook list is Yuvraj Singh who has over 13.5 million likes while AB de Villiers ranks third in the Instagram list with 3.2 million followers.

Top-10 most liked IPL players on Facebook

1-Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2-MS Dhoni (Rising Pune Supergiant)

3-Yuvraj Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

4-Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

5-Shakib Al Hasan (Kolkata Knight Riders)

6-Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

7-Shikhar Dhawan (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

8-Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders)

9-Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)

10-Glenn Maxwell (Kings XI Punjab)

Top-10 most followed IPL players on Instagram

1-Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

2-MS Dhoni (Rising Pune Supergiant)

3-AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

4-Yuvraj Singh (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

5-Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

6-Suresh Raina (Gujarat Lions)

7-Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

8-Harbhajan Singh (Mumbai Indians)

9-Ravindra Jadeja (Gujarat Lions)

10-Ajinkya Rahane (Rising Pune Supergiant)

It was announced that fans would also have the opportunity to show their support to their favourite IPL team via social media.

Fans can customize their profile picture with frames of each IPL team which are available on visiting the team’s fan pages.

Teams are expected to upload multiple profile picture frames as the season progresses so fans can update them on a regular basis.