IPL: Gujarat Lions explore bowling options ahead of Rising Pune Supergiant clash

Gujarat Lions’ bowling woes seem to be the biggest concern for the team think-tank. There has been a lack of intensity in the absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo as Gujarat Lions struggled to take wickets in their first two games of IPL 10. (FULL IPL 2017 COVERAGE)

Against Kolkata Knight Riders, GL did not take a single wicket. In their last match against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad, they managed to take just one wicket. (IPL 2017 SCHEDULE)

Taking wickets at regular intervals is crucial to hurting the momentum of the batting team.

READ | Bhuvneshwar Kumar blames dew for Sunrisers Hyderabad’s first loss in IPL 2017

“I think we’re a bit different. Our bowling attack is much more of a containing attack. We create pressure. We don’t have a Chris Morris and Pat Cummins type of attack that’s going to bowl 150 kph and blast people out.

“We’ve to create the pressure with dot balls, which is what worked for us last year. We ended up top of the table with pretty much the same bowlers we’ve got this year. So we’ve just got to get that combination right,” Gujarat Lions bowling coach Heath Streak, the former Zimbabwe pace bowler, told reporters ahead of Friday’s clash against Rising Pune Supergiant.

Exploring options

Team balance is another area where GL would like to rework strategy as they have been going with four overseas batsmen in their first two matches.

“Last season, Praveen Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivil Kaushik and Jadeja bowled exceptionally well. It hasn’t quite clicked so far this season. So yes, down the line, we may have to look at the other options.

READ | IPL preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore get Virat Kohli boost v Mumbai Indians

“And also, possibly the option of playing another overseas bowling option, now that Jadeja comes in. Definitely, the balance is something we’ve got (to work out with) two exceptional all-round bowling options in James Faulkner and Andrew Tye. So, they all will come into consideration,” said Streak.

The former Zimbabwe skipper said GL’s IPL future will depend a lot on how this season pans out.

“I think everyone knows that at the moment. We’re in the second year of this franchise, so the future of this franchise, and also for these players, a lot of this bears on how we perform this IPL,” he said.