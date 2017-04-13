IPL, live cricket score, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Live

With a far superior win-loss Indian Premier League record, Kolkata Knight Riders host Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens today. This will be Kolkata Knight Riders first home game and third of this season. With a win and a loss, KKR are fifth in the points table while Kings XI Punjab are on top after two wins from as many games. Get live cricket score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab here. (LIVE SCORE | STANDINGS| LIVE STREAMING INFO)

6:34 hrs IST: The opening ceremony is underway in Kolkata! It starts with a brilliant song and dance performance with performers wearing traditional Bengali attire.

6:30 hrs IST: Welcome to the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab!

Thursday’s match is between two-time champions and a team on a two-match winning run. It is also a clash between a team that has been set over the years and one which plummeted from being runners-up in 2014 to end up last in the next two seasons. Can Kings XI Punjab keep their winning momentum going on Happy Baisakhi?

On behalf of @Matthenry014 & everyone else at Kings XI Punjab, we would like to wish you all a very #HappyVaisakhi! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/NeBiY38zek — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 13, 2017

For Kolkata Knight Riders , the penultimate-ball loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday is, if not painful, a little setback, according to head coach Jacques Kallis.

“Rather than hurting, our guys would have learnt from that because it happened in the early part of the season,” said the former South Africa all-rounder.

How KKR cope with the absence of Chris Lynn, who has made the kind of impact IPL associates with Chris Gayle, could be crucial. Chris Lynn’s unavailability due to injury could mean reverting to the opening pair of Robin Uthappa and skipper Gautam Gambhir.

Lynn’s spot may go to Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who comes off an all-round performance in the last T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday, scoring 38 and taking 3/24.

.@Gmaxi_32 talks about his experience with the team, while looking forward to tonight's game​ against @KKRiders! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/fbrfqzh4If — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 13, 2017

.@Gmaxi_32 loves an Eden Gardens outing having scored 68 in his last outing there. How many will he get tomorrow? #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/8qxc8erN6a — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 12, 2017

Kings XI Punjab have looked good so far under new skipper Glenn Maxwell, who needs 37 runs to complete a 1,000 runs for KXIP in IPL. Maxwell has six fifties in 40 innings of as many matches for Kings XI Punjab since 2014.

(With inputs from S. Pervez Qaiser)