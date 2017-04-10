IPL throwback: MS Dhoni wife Sakshi posts selfie with Chennai Super Kings helmet

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Singh on Sunday hinted at missing her husband’s days playing for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after posting a selfie on social media wearing CSK gear. (FULL IPL 2017 COVERAGE)

She uploaded a selfie to her own Instagram profile wearing a CSK helmet with the caption, “#throwback !! ”.

Sakshi was often seen cheering Dhoni and the Chennai team in IPL matches.

#throwback !! A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on Apr 9, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Dhoni, currently playing his trade at Rising Pune Supergiants, has had a patchy start to the season after being removed as the captain of the team before the start of this season.

Speculation of a fall-out with owner Sanjiv Goenka have refused to go away, with a tweet by Harsh Goenka, the owner’s brother, following RPS’s win over Mumbai Indians in their opening game, adding fuel to the fire.

“#RPSvMI Smith proves who’s the king of the jungle. Overshadows Dhoni totally. Captains innings. Great move to appoint him as captain (sic),” Harsh Goenka had tweeted during the RPS opening match against Mumbai Indians on April 6.

Smith had struck an unbeaten 84 off 54 balls to see the Pune franchise to victory.

After receiving severe criticism from Dhoni’s supporters on Twitter, Goenka deleted the tweet.

On Sunday, Dhoni posted a video of him dancing with his teammates on his Instagram account, seemingly unfazed by the speculation.

A post shared by @mahi7781 on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

The Pune franchise has had a mixed start to their season, winning their opening match against Mumbai Indians by seven wickets and then losing to Kings XI Punjab by six wickets.

Dhoni has not managed to get going with the bat, managing 12 runs in the win in Pune while getting dismissed for just five in the defeat to Kings XI.

The Jharkhand cricketer spent eight years with CSK, winning back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 — the only IPL team to do so. They also reached IPL finals for a record six times, and four straight times from 2010 to 2013.