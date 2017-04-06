IPL T20 2017: Virender Sehwag leads his life like the way he played, says David Miller

Virender Sehwag was the first Indian to play all three formats of cricket in the same belligerent fashion. The former India opener retired in 2015 and has been entertaining off the field too but now he has a serious task at hand.

As director of cricket operations for Kings XI Punjab, Sehwag has the challenge of turning the fortunes of a team that is yet to win an IPL title. South African star and former Kings XI Punjab captain David Miller, however, says the enormity of the task has not forced Sehwag put undue pressure on the players.

Miller, whose 38-ball 100 in the 2013 edition is still the third fastest century in IPL, spoke to HT ahead of their opening match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Saturday about Sehwag and their plans.

Excerpts

You have seen IPL grow over the years. How do you think it has changed?

It has got lot more exciting from the time it started. It has been a great journey for this league. It has regularly featured top players and is bound to grow.

Read more | IPL 2017: How Virender Sehwag’s phone call gave Ishant Sharma a new lease of life

Kings XI Punjab had a poor season in 2016. How do you look at the team’s chances this time?

As a cricketer one always needs to learn from the mistake. We had a bad 2016 and lost most of the matches but this is a new season. Personally for me the last seven to eight months have been great. I am looking forward to this season. There is not much change in the way I play but hopefully the results will be better.

The core group of KXIP has stayed same for the last couple of changes, but the captaincy has changed hands several times. Will it be a problem for the other players?

Yes, last season saw me and Vijay as captain and this time it is Glenn Maxwell. Personally, I would be lot more free without the captaincy. We will always give our opinion to Maxwell. He is a senior cricketer and would lead the team well. He is a wonderful a wonderful person to work with. We have some exciting T20 players and hopefully our combination would work.

Read more | IPL 2017: Virender Sehwag’s inputs helped me grow as a player - Wriddhiman Saha

Virender Sehwag has said he wants KXIP to play fearless brand of cricket. What is your gameplan?

He has told us to enjoy the game and look past last season’s failure. We have been interacting a lot. There is a lot of positive vibe when he is around.

Is Sehwag strict in his role?

He is never strict. He leads his life like the way he played. Whatever he thinks he puts it on the table in a straightforward way. That’s the biggest thing to learn from him. Win or lose, one should always keep his spirits high.

Read more | Virender Sehwag welcomes ‘Burj Khalifa’ Ishant Sharma in Kings XI Punjab team

Yuvraj Singh gave the IPL 2017 a sizzling start against RCB. Do you think international teams should be concerned about it, ahead of ICC Champions Trophy?

The IPL 2017 has just begun and the Champions Trophy is still a few months away. May be we can talk about Yuvraj later. For now, my focus is on Saturday’s match against Pune.