Kieron Pollard says his knocks for Mumbai Indians have come under pressure

Mumbai Indians were under immense pressure after they were reduced to 7/4 thanks to Samuel Badree’s hat-trick. On a sluggish pitch at the M Chinnaswamy stadium, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore had struggled to 142/5 but it seemed that they would be safe. (IPL 2017 full coverage)

However, Kieron Pollard changed the whole course of the match when he slammed 70 off 47 balls and shared a 93-run stand with Krunal Pandya to help Mumbai Indians clinch a thrilling four-wicket win with seven balls to spare. This win allowed Mumbai Indians to go on top of the table in the 2017 Indian Premier League.

Pollard’s knock was praised by Mumbai Indians team-mate Mitchell McClenaghan as the best knock ever. Speaking after the end of the match, Pollard said that he liked to absorb pressure and contribute in these situations. “Many of my knocks have come under pressure. You like to contribute in these situations when the team is on the back foot. To win from this position is a great achievement. I had played a similar knock for Mumbai Indians in the 2013 Indian Premier League final,” Pollard said.

Read | Andrew Tye, Samuel Badree script unique day in Indian Premier League history

In that final, Mumbai Indians squared off against Chennai Super Kings and Pollard chipped in with an unbeaten 60 off 55 balls to help the team reach 148/9. On a pitch which assisted fast bowling, Chennai Super Kings crumbled and they lost the match by 23 runs to give Mumbai Indians their first Indian Premier League title.

Pollard stated that Krunal Pandya’s batting made things a lot easier for him to attack. “It is about changing gears. The situation demanded that one stayed in and build a partnership. This is Twenty20 cricket and anything can happen. Knocking the ball around and taking singles was the key. When Krunal Pandya came in, he had the same mentality and we gelled well. It made the situation easier for me,” Pollard said.

The 93-run stand ensured Mumbai Indians secured their seventh win in eight encounters against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. The table-toppers next face Gujarat Lions at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday.