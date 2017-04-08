Highlights - Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants: Glenn Maxwell is a hero

Kings XI Punjab (164/4) have defeated Rising Pune Supergiants by six wickets in their Indian Premier League match in Indore. After RPS lost big guns Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and MS Dhoni, Ben Stokes scored a quickfire fifty. Kings XI Punjab lost four wickets but Glenn Maxwell and David Miller guiding them well with an unbeaten partnership of 79 runs. Get highlights of Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiants here. (LIVE SCORECARD | WHERE TO SEE LIVE)

7.34 pm IST: This has been the eighth loss in a row batting first for Rising Pune Supergiants.

7.30 pm IST: RPS captain Steven Smith looks poignant after losing. “It probably wasn’t quite enough. The wicket hardened up a bit, came on a bit nicer in the second innings. Was hard work in the afternoon, wicket was a bit tacky. We needed more, but we did well to get what we got after our start. 160 was reasonable, but we probably needed more than that.”

7.27 pm IST: RPS remain winless batting first. KXIP had some early stutters but an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 79 between Glenn Maxwell and David Miller ensured full points for them.

7.25 pm IST: THAT’S IT! KXIP have won.

7.24 pm IST: Wide now from Ben Stokes. KXIP need one more run now.

7.21 pm IST: Another four now. Miller turns to place Stokes past deep square leg. KXIP need 3 off 8 now.

7.20 pm IST: Kings XI Punjab 157/4 after 18 overs. Maxwell 43, Miller 25.

7.19 pm IST: SIX! Miller makes room for himself and digs Dinda out of the blockhole for a huge six. Easy now for KXIP.

7.18 pm IST: Kings XI Punjab 148/4 in 17.3 overs. Maxwell 43, Miller 16.

7.10 pm IST: Both rank short deliveries from Tahir. Got the punishment he deserved. Maxwell pulled both to turn the match in their favour. KXIP 143/4 after 16 overs. Maxwell 42, Miller 13.

7.09 pm IST: TWO SIXES!!!! Maxwell has brought down the equation to less than a run a ball.

7.07 pm IST: KXIP 128/4 in 15 overs. Need 36 runs now. Glen Maxwell 29 after another six, David Miller 11.

7.04 pm IST: Another four by Maxwell. KXIP motoring on now.

7.01 pm IST: KXIP 116/4 after 14 overs. Glenn Maxwell 18, David Miller 10. KXIP need 48 runs from 36 balls now. Time-out taken by RPS.

7.00 pm IST: SIX! Now David Miller joins the party. Huge six over Bhatia’s head. Lovely lift-off.

6.59 pm IST: Maxwell flays Bhatia for another four. KXIP 108/4 in 13.2 overs. Glenn Maxwell 18, Miller 4.

6.56 pm IST: Another boundary from Maxwell brings down the equation. KXIP 103/4 after 13 overs. Need 61 to win. Glenn Maxwell 13, David Miller 3.

6.53 pm IST: SIX! Massive! Clean hit from Glenn Maxwell off Rahul Chahar for a much-needed six.

6.52 pm IST: KXIP 88/4 after 12 overs. Miller 1, Maxwell 2.

6.48 pm IST: OUT! Tahir strikes again! Axar Patel c&b Tahir 24. KXIP 85/4 in 11.1 overs. David Miller in.

6.46 pm IST: Hashim Amla holes out to Stokes for 28. KXIP 83/3 in 10.4 overs.

6.43 pm IST: KXIP 73/2 after 10 overs. Amla 27, Patel 16. KXIP need 91 runs from 60 balls now.

6.41 pm IST: Rajat Bhatia bowling now. He should be useful with his cutters and pace-variation.

6.38 pm IST: Rahul Chahar’s concedes just four in his first over in the IPL. KXIP 66/2 after 9 overs. Amla 24, Patel 12.

6.35 pm IST: KXIP 62/2 after eight overs. Hashim Amla 22, Axar Patel 10. KXIP need 102 more to win.

6.33 pm IST: Tahir mixing it really well. Back of length delivery followed by a very full delivery. KXIP won’t want to take any risk against him.

6.31 pm IST: Big hitters Glen Maxwell and David Miller still waiting in the ranks. So Kings XI Punjab need not panic. What they need now is a small partnership to shake off the jitters.

6.29 pm IST: KXIP 59/2 after 7 overs. Hashim Amla 21, Axar Patel 8. Timeout taken.

6.26 pm IST: KXIP 56/2 after 6 overs. Hashim Amla 20, Axar Patel 6.

6.24 pm IST: Saha stays back, doesn’t know which way the ball will turn. Imran Tahir gets the ball to skid off the surface and go through the gap between pad and bat. Early warning for KXIP. Axar Patel in.

6.23 pm IST: OUT! Imran Tahir gets Wriddhiman Saha with a striaght one. KXIP 49/2 in 5.2 overs.

6.19 pm IST: Two boundaries by Saha proves why dropping him could be costly. KXIP 48/1 after 5 overs. Amla 18, Saha 13.

6.17 pm IST: DROPPED! Christian drops Saha. Difficult chance though. Could be costly.

6.16 pm IST: KXIP 38/1 after 4 overs. Amla 17, Saha 4.

6.14 pm IST: Wriddhiman Saha is a good striker of the ball. He had scored 115 off 55 balls in the IPL 2014 final and maybe that’s why he has come one down.

6.12 pm IST: OUT! Dinda gets rid of Manan Vohra for 14. KXIP 27/1 in 2.5 overs. Saha in.

6.08 pm IST: SIX! Manan Vohra lifts Dinda over his head for a huge six. KXIP 25/0 after 2.1 overs.

6.07 pm IST: Hashim Amla hits another four. KXIP 19/0 after 2 overs. Amla 10, Vohra 7.

6.03 pm IST: Mighty important for Hashim Amla to establish himself in the IPL and raise his stocks. He is too good a batsman.

6.02 pm IST: KXIP 6/0 after 1 over. Hashim Amla 5, Manan Vohra 1.

6.00 pm IST: Amla’s thick edge flies past slip. Dinda distraught. KXIP get their first runs. 4/0 in 0.3 overs.

5.58 pm IST: Pune have two leg-spinners in Rahul Chahar and Imran Tahir. They should be crucial. Match about to start.

5.52 pm IST: RPS have never won batting first. But this score looks more than good on a two-paced pitch.

5.48 pm IST: Last two overs produced 30 runs. Tiwary proved his utility with a 23-ball 40. Dan Christian too was handy with 17 from 8 balls. But this score couldn’t have been possible without Ben Stokes.

5.46 pm IST: This has been a fine recovery from Rising Pune Supergiants after they were 63/3 at the end of 10 overs.

5.44 pm IST: RPS finish on 162/6 in their 20 overs. Tiwary was unbeaten on 40.

5.42 pm IST: RPS 162/6. Dan Christian out for 17.

5.40 pm IST: Another four. Christian lifts a low full toss over keeper. RPS 162/5.

5.38 pm IST: FOUR! Sandeep Sharma bowls wide of leg-stump but Dan Christian got his bat to it for a boundary down fine-leg.

5.36 pm IST: Tiwary hits another four. RPS 147/5 after 19 overs. Manoj Tiwary 38, Dan Christrian 3.

5.35 pm IST: SIX from Tiwary. Great batting. RPS 140/5 in 18.2 overs. Tiwary 32, Dan Christian 2.

5.30 pm IST: OUT! Ben Stokes caught and bowled Axar Patel for 50 off 32 balls. RPS 132/5 in 17.3 overs.

5.24 pm IST: Maiden fifty for Ben Stokes, 50 off 30 balls. RPS 128/4 after 17 overs. Tiwary 25.

5.20 pm IST: FOUR from Manoj Tiwary. RPS 123/4 after 16 overs. Ben Stokes 47, Tiwary 23. Partnership of 52 off 28 balls.

5.16 pm IST: Another SIX from Ben Stokes! RPS 116/4 in 15.2 overs.

5.15 pm IST: Time to change gears for RPS but they only have six wickets. Only Rajat Bhatia to come after this as batting all-rounder.

5.14 pm IST: RPS 108/4 after 15 overs. Ben Stokes 37, Manoj Tiwary 18.

5.11 pm IST: Good over for RPS, 14 runs from it. RPS 98/4 after 14 overs. Ben Stokes 35, Tiwary 10.

5.10 pm IST: Axar Patel gets the stick. Four and a six from Ben Stokes and RPS have suddenly found some momentum. RPS 96/4 in 13.4 overs.

5.05 pm IST: RPS 84/4 after 13 overs. Ben Stokes 23, Tiwary 8. Timeout taken.

5.04 pm IST: FOUR! Manoj Tiwary gets going for RPS.

4.58 pm IST: OUT! Dhoni gives simple return catch to Swapnil Singh. RPS 71/4 11.2 overs.

4.56 pm IST: RPS 71/3 after 11 overs. Stokes 18, Dhoni 5.

4.55 pm IST: Today, Mahendra Singh Dhoni became the first Indian and 13th player overall to appear in 250 or more matches in Twenty-20 cricket.

4.52 pm IST: Next five overs important for RPS. They have to target at least 40 runs and also conserve wickets for the final assault.

4.50 pm IST: SIX! Stokes hits one out of the park. RPS 63/3 after 10 overs. Stokes 13, Dhoni 3.

4.48 pm IST: With Dhoni in the middle, running between the wickets shouldn’t be a problem. RPS need every run now. Swapnil Singh in the attack now.

4.46 pm IST: RPS 53/3 after 9 overs. Stokes 5, Dhoni 1.

4.44 pm IST: RPS 51/3 after 8.3 overs. Big test for Ben Stokes. He has to build a partnership with MS Dhoni now.

4.39 pm IST: Smith gone! Stoinis gets rid of him. Smith holes out at deep square. Big blow for RPS.

4.37 pm IST: RPS 48/2 after 8 overs. Axar Patel rushing through his overs now.

4.34 pm IST: RPS 42/2 after 7 overs. Smith 23, Stokes 0.

4.30 pm IST: Rahane gone! Natarajan gets his first IPL wicket, gets Rahane to hit out at wide ball, goes straight to Stoinis at sweeper cover. New batsman Stokes.

4.28 pm IST: Quick over by Axar Patel. RPS 35/1 after 6 overs. Rahane 19, Smith 16.

4.27 pm IST: Spin introduced. Axar Patel operating.

4.25 pm IST: FOUR! Now Smith comes down the track to hit Sandeep through covers. RPS 32/1 after 5 overs. Rahane 18, Smith 14.

4.24 pm IST: FOUR! Smith finally opens up, hits Sandeep through cover.

4.22 pm IST: Smith continues to go across the stumps and push the bowlers towards midwicket for singles.

4.20 pm IST: RPS 20/1 after 4 overs. Rahane hits a boundary to go to 16. Smith 4.

4.19 pm IST: SIX! Lovely hook by Rahane, sends Mohit Sharma over fine-leg.

4.18 pm IST: DROPPED! Manan Vohra drops Ajinkya Rahane on 4.

4.15 pm IST: RPS 7/1 after 3 overs. Rahane 4, Smith 3. RPS not taking risks, using singles to rotate the scoreboard.

4.13 pm IST: Sandeep Sharma has this uncanny habit of getting swing whenever he bowls. RPS batsmen finding it difficult to cope with it.

4.11 pm IST: Good start from Sharma and Sharma at their home away from home. Kings XI Punjab co-owner looks pretty stoked as well.

4.10 pm IST: RPS 3/1 after 2 overs. Rahane 2, Smith 1.

4.07 pm IST: Early blow for RPS. Captain Steve Smith in and they have to look to build a partnership.

4.02 pm IST: Bowled! Sandeep Sharma breaches Mayank Agarwal’s defence. Bad shot. RPS 1/1 and the first over isn’t even complete.

4.00 pm IST: Umpires have walked out. Match begins. Ajinkya Rahane takes strike against Sandeep Sharma.

3.57 pm IST: Pitch looks well rolled with a tinge of grass. Should be good for batting.

3:48 pm IST: Last season, the 28-year-old Maxwell was left out of the playing XI multiple times due to poor form with the bat. In 2014, however, he was the Player of the Tournament with four half-centuries and an average of 34.5.

3:47 pm IST: Glenn Maxwell is the fourth Australian to captain the Punjab franchise in the IPL twenty20. George Bailey, David Hussey and Adam Gilchrist have captained Kings XI Punjab earlier.

3:41 pm IST: “We would have had a bowl as well, it looks like it will be consistent for 40 overs,” says Smith. “From the previous game, we felt we timed our chase nicely but we’d like to execute our bowling better. Rahul Chahar has come in for his brother Deepak, and Dan Christian comes in for Zampa,” adds the RPS skipper.

KXIP XI: H Amla, M Vohra, W Saha, G Maxwell, D Miller, MP Stoinis, A Patel, S Singh, M Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2017

RPS XI: A Rahane, M Agarwal, S Smith, M Tiwary, MS Dhoni, B Stokes, R Bhatia, R Chahar, D Christian, I Tahir, A Dinda — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2017

3:35 pm IST: Kings XI Punjab have chosen their four foreigners today -- Maxwell, Miller, Hashim Amla and Australian bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. No Darren Sammy or Eoin Morgan.

3:30 pm IST: Kings XI Punjab win the toss and have opted to field first.

3:20 pm IST: Just 10 minutes to toss time and it will be worth watching how Maxwell and team guru Virender Sehwag combine this season.

3:08 pm IST: Maxwell will be quite under pressure this IPL season. He was chosen as skipper ahead of Murali Vijay, who took over as captain after first-choice skipper David Miller was failing to score and was dropped from matches last season.

3:04 pm IST: Meanwhile, here’s the Kings XI Punjab theme song for IPL 2017. Typically robust and inspiring. Can it lift Maxwell’s team today?

2:59 pm IST: Young actor Disha Patani, who recently did a film with Jackie Chan, made a grand entry to KXIP theme song ‘Dhoom Punjabi’. She further entertained the dancing to songs like ‘Ladki Beatiful kar gayi chul’ and ‘Laila main Laila’.

2:47 pm IST: Glenn Maxwell does a lap of honour in a jeep. He is surrounded by Punjabi dancers doing the bhangra. Steve Smith also do the same.

2:39 pm IST: Kings XI Punjab will bring 100 children to the stadium, says a press release. This activity will be undertaken further to their collaboration with Yuva Unstoppable that aims to provide better sanitation and a healthier environment to economically underprivileged students.

As a part of the initiative, kids from the revamped schools will be watching matches at Kings XI Punjab’s homeground at Holkar stadium.

Kings XI Punjab players David Miller, Virendra Sahwah, Varun Aron and others inaugurate toilets at a government school under Swachh Bharat mission in Indore on Monday. (PTI)

2:33 pm IST: Dancers have lined up on stage. Harshdeep Kaur is singing at the Holkar Stadium.

2:29 pm IST: The stadium has started to fill up, too many empty seats as of now. But the number of dancers in traditional Punjabi dress is astounding, especially in a stadium that’s in MP. Some Punjabi flavour on offer!

2:25 PM IST: Welcome to our live updates. The day’s proceedings will start with a short opening ceremony. Every staging venue will have a short ceremony. Today, it is Kings XI Punjab’s turn at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Coach @mithunmanas shares his thoughts about the team ahead of our opening game today. #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/Wv86q0DKcP — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 8, 2017

After clinching a commanding win against Mumbai Indians, a Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) will be quite confident vs Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017’s first double-header day. (SCHEDULE)

RPS skipper Steve Smith (84 not out off 54) notched up a pulsating seven-wicket victory with a ball to spare in Pune in a match where almost everything went their way. (RESULTS)

The boys are focused and ready to start the season off on a positive note. Chak de phatte shero! #LivePunjabiPlayPunjabi pic.twitter.com/9nkhYrStn1 — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 8, 2017

Kings XI Punjab had a poor tournament in 2016 and hope to do better this year. They have overhauled their coaching staff and captain. New skipper Glenn Maxwell has a big task at hand.

Steve Smith (R) and Glenn Maxwell run between the wickets during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and Australia in Ranchi on March 16, 2017. (AFP)

Interestingly, it was only in Ranchi that Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith fought a Herculean battle to deny India a victory in the third Test. Maxwell scored his maiden Test hundred.

Today, Maxwell and Smith will be on opposite camps and up for a tooth and nail battle.