 Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chris Lynn doubtful for remainder of IPL 2017 | ipl 2017 | Hindustan Times
INDIAN T20 League

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chris Lynn doubtful for remainder of IPL 2017

Chris Lynn’s further participation in IPL 2017 for Kolkata Knight Riders is still in doubt after his shoulder injury that he picked up against Mumbai Indians.

ipl 2017 Updated: Apr 11, 2017 20:32 IST
PTI
IPL 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Chris Lynn suffered a shoulder injury during their IPL 2017 match against Mumbai Indians.(AFP)

Australia batsman Chris Lynn’s further participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 will be known only after complete evaluation of the extent of his shoulder injury, his team Kolkata Knight Riders said on Tuesday.

“Chris Lynn injured his left shoulder in the second innings of our last match on April 9. This aggravated an old injury, KKR medical team will need a few days to properly establish his fitness and availability for the rest of the tournament,” KKR said in a statement.

Lynn hurt his shoulder while fielding against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

He showed top form in the two innings he played, scoring an unbeaten 93 and 32 respectively.

KKR play their next match against Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

