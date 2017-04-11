Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chris Lynn doubtful for remainder of IPL 2017

Australia batsman Chris Lynn’s further participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 will be known only after complete evaluation of the extent of his shoulder injury, his team Kolkata Knight Riders said on Tuesday.

“Chris Lynn injured his left shoulder in the second innings of our last match on April 9. This aggravated an old injury, KKR medical team will need a few days to properly establish his fitness and availability for the rest of the tournament,” KKR said in a statement.

Lynn hurt his shoulder while fielding against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

He showed top form in the two innings he played, scoring an unbeaten 93 and 32 respectively.

KKR play their next match against Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.